Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Tommy Edman, INF: With third baseman Matt Carpenter shelved with a foot contusion, manager Mike Shildt kept dialing up Edman despite his 7-for-44 downturn. And it paid off. Edman reached base three times Wednesday (walk, two singles) and scored twice. Then he rallied the Cardinals to their 7-4 victory Thursday night at Cincinnati with his grand slam homer. Edman has driven home 13 runs in his first 71 big league at bats. That's not sustainable, but the Cardinals will take it.
Tyler O'Neill, OF: Yes, he has packed lots and lots of power on his compact frame through weight training. But O'Neill is also learning to make more consistent contact while settling for mere singles. He stacked another 2-for-4 game onto his pile Thursday night while continuing his offensive surge. O'Neill is 18 for 44 (.409) this month with three doubles, four homers, eight runs scored, 11 RBIs and an OPS of 1.185.
Giovanny Gallegos RP: He induced a double-play grounder in the sixth inning to get the Cardinals out of a big jam, then got them through the seventh inning. Gallegos (eight holds, 2.40 earned-run average) has a 1.23 ERA in five appearances this month after posting a 0.63 ERA in 13 June outings. He allowed just two runs in 22 innings during that span.
John Brebbia, RP: He breeze through his set-up assignment Thursday, retiring the Reds on nine pitches in the eighth inning while striking out two batters. Brebbia (eight holds, 3.19 ERA) has held opponents scoreless in six of his last seven outings.
Andrew Miller, RP: With closer Carlos Martinez tapped out from heavy usage, Miller finished off Thursday's victory to earn the save. Miller (two saves, 3.86 ERA) has allowed just one earned run in his last 10 outings.
Matt Wieters, C: He went 2 for 4 and scored twice against the Reds while continuing to fill in for the injured Yadier Molina. Wieters has three two-hit games this month and is batting .267 -- after hitting just .091 in June.
Kolten Wong, 2B: He went 2 for 3 and scored a run Thursday night to reaffirm his case for an everyday role. Wong is 10 for 24 with a walk and three runs scored in his last nine games. After hitting just .218 in April and .170 in May, Wong hit .274 in June and .344 thus far in July.
Edmundo Sosa, INF: His second cup of coffee with the Cardinals must taste awfully good. His arduous journey from the Dominican Summer League and Gulf Coast League through State College, Johnson City, Peoria, Palm Beach, Springfield and Memphis has finally earned him some time in the majors. Sosa reached on a single while pinch-hitting Thursday for his first big-league hit.
TRENDING DOWN
John Gant, RP: He retired just one of the four batters he faced in the sixth inning. Fortunately, Gallegos coaxed a double play to prevent further damage. Gant has retired just five batters in his last two appearances while allowing three runs on four hits and two walks. He has walked eight batters in his last 6 1/3 innings.