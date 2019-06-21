Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Tommy Edman, INF: He continued making the most of his initial big league call-up by smacking a two-run homer in the ninth inning Thursday night. That kept the Cardinals alive for a while longer before they fell for the Marlins 7-6 in 11 innings at Busch Stadium. After going hitless in his first three at bats since arriving from Triple-A Memphis, Edman has gone 4 for 8 with a double, that homer, two stolen bases and four runs scored. He has provided a nice spark with veteran infielder Jedd Gyorko injured and handyman Yairo Munoz out on paternity leave.
Paul DeJong, SS: He went 2 for 6 with a long single off the left field wall and a RBI double. DeJong is 11 for 33 in his last eight games with three homers, that double, three walks, seven runs scored and six RBIs. He continues grinding out production in an otherwise inconsistent offense.
Jose Martinez, OF: Is he finally relocating his hitting groove? Martinez enjoyed his first multi-hit game since May 17, going 3 for 6 with a run scored Thursday. He is 5 for 12 in his last five games with a home run, four walks, three runs scored and three RBIs.
John Gant, RP: Working for the third time in the four-game series against Miami, the machine-like Gant (7-0, three saves, 10 holds, 1.54 earned-run average) blanked the Marlins in the 10th inning to keep the Cardinals alive. He has thrown six scoreless innings in his last four outings.
Jordan Hicks, RP: He, too, did his part to keep the game moving with a shutout inning of relief. Hicks retired the Marlins on his seven pitches in the ninth inning. He has thrown seven scoreless innings in his last six outings, walking nobody and striking out five. Hicks lowered his ERA from 3.98 to 2.96 during that span.
TRENDING DOWN
Andrew Miller, RP: This is not what the Cardinals envisioned when the front office bucked up to sign him in free agency. In his last four outings Miller (3-3, 4.38 ERA) has allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk in 2 1/3 innings. He suffered Thursday's loss in relief, allowing JT Riddle's decisive two-run homer in the 11th inning.
John Brebbia, RP: His struggles continued as he allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits in 1 2/3 innings. Marcell Ozuna didn't help his cause by dropping a fly ball on the left field warning track. But Brebbia allowed Brian Anderson's homer all by himself and he needed 35 pitches to get those five outs. He has allowed 11 runs, nine of them earned, in 8 2/3 innings this month for a 9.35 ERA. The previously reliable Brebbia posted a 0.59 ERA in April and a 2.77 ERA in May before struggling in June.
Matt Carpenter, 3B: He was doing a decent job of at least getting on base until Thursday, when he was hitless with two strikeouts in six at bats in the leadoff spot. Carpenter went 1 for 12 with five strikeouts in his last three games to undermine the offense.
Kolten Wong, 2B: He went 1 for 4 overall Thursday, but he was hitless in three key at bats with runners in scoring position. Wong is 1 for 14 (with two walks) in his last five games -- a sharp contrast to the success Edman has enjoyed during his call-up.