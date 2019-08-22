Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Junior Fernandez, RP: He pumped his fist after working out of a bases-loaded jam Wednesday night, and why not? That could be a career-launching moment. The Cardinals were out of relievers Wednesday night and they needed him to take some innings. If he blew up there and allowed multiple runs, who knows when manager Mike Shildt would call on him again. Fernandez added a second scoreless inning to complete his night, keeping the Cards close in their 5-3 rain-shortened loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Dexter Fowler, OF: He delivered another solid performance in the leadoff spot, reaching base twice (single, walk) in four appearances and driving home a run. Fowler has 13 RBIs in his last 10 games. Fowler is batting .297 with runners in scoring position this season and his on-base percentage as a leadoff hitter is up to .342.
Yadier Molina, C: He did his part to rally the Cardinals by yanking a RBI double toward the left field corner. Molina went 4 for 9 in his last three games after going 2 for 21 in his first five games back from the injured list. Overall he is batting .324 with runners in scoring position this season. So fans demanding Matt Wieters instead can just simmer down.
Tyler Webb, RP: He earned his first big league victory by retiring one batter Tuesday, then he came back and threw a scoreless inning Wednesday on just eight pitches. That allowed the rest of the weary Cardinals bullpen to get a much-needed night off.
Tyler O'Neill, OF: He went 1 for 3 for Triple-A Memphis during a 5-4 victory over Round Rock Wednesday. O'Neill is on the mend from a minor wrist injury and he hopes to muscle back into the Cardinals outfield mix before the September roster expansion. The Cardinals are going to have quite a crowd out there for the season's final month.
Dylan Carlson, OF: He is officially the Next New Thing for the Cardinals. After a solid showing at Double-A Springfield this season (.281, 21 homers, 59 RBIs, .882 on-base plus slugging percentage), Carlson is killing it for Memphis during the closing days of the Pacific Coast League season. He has gone 16 for 29 (.552) with three doubles, a triple. two homers, six RBIs and an OPS of 1.537.
TRENDING DOWN
Adam Wainwright, SP: So much for his favorable splits at home versus the road. The Brewers tagged him for four first-inning runs with Mike Moustakas doing the big damage with a three-run blast. Wainwright did a nice job of stranding runners after that, but the hole proved too deep. He has met the quality start standard just twice in his last seven outings.
Matt Carpenter, 3B: He did NOT do his part to rally the Cardinals, failing once again with runners in scoring position and the game on the line. Carpenter was hitless in three at bats overall, striking out each time and dropping his season average down to .212. He is batting .195 in August after hitting .200 in July, .208 in June, .237 in May and .193 in April. Does anybody else see a trend here?
Brewers knock Cardinals out of 1st place with 5-3 win
Brewers knock Cardinals out of 1st place with 5-3 win
Brewers knock Cardinals out of 1st place with 5-3 win
Brewers knock Cardinals out of 1st place with 5-3 win
Brewers knock Cardinals out of 1st place with 5-3 win
Brewers knock Cardinals out of 1st place with 5-3 win
Brewers knock Cardinals out of 1st place with 5-3 win
Brewers Cardinals Baseball
Brewers Cardinals Baseball
Brewers Cardinals Baseball
Brewers Cardinals Baseball
Brewers Cardinals Baseball
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Cardinals Update e-newsletter
Get the most comprehensive St. Louis Cardinals coverage in the area pitched straight to your inbox.