Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Jack Flaherty, SP: His season was heading the wrong way this summer. Flaherty (4-6, 4.64 earned-run average) allowed 22 runs in 25 1/3 innings in his previous five starts before settling down Sunday in San Francisco. He carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before suffering a 1-0 loss on Evan Longoria's long home run. Flaherty struck out six batters and walked only one during his crisp 83-pitch performance. The Cardinals could use more of that during the second half of the season.
John Gant, RP: He threw another scoreless inning to hold Sunday's score at 1-0. Gant (2.22 ERA in 39 games) has thrown 3 1/3 scoreless innings in his four appearances since June 23 — when he allowed four runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers during his one terrible outing of the season. He has limited opponents to a .172 batting average this season and held teams scoreless in 33 of his 39 appearances.
Yairo Munoz, INF-OF: He can play anywhere on the field. He can hit. He runs well. So what's not to like about him? Munoz went 2 for 3 and stole a base Sunday while lifting his batting average to .307. He is 9 for 25 in his last 10 games with a double, a homer, five RBIs and two stolen bases. Manager Mike Shildt needs to find at-bats for him even as his team gets healthier for the stretch run.
Tommy Edman, INF: With Kolten Wong hobbled Sunday, Edman got the start at second base. He went 1 for 4 with a stolen base Sunday, so he hit the All-Star break with a .286 batting average and an .856 on-base plus slugging percentage.
Randy Arozarena, OF: He continued his roll at Memphis by going 2 for 4 with a RBI during an 8-5 loss Sunday at Iowa. Arozarena, 24, is batting .388 with eight doubles, three homers, 17 RBIs and a .972 OPS in 25 games since moving up from Double-A Springfield.
TRENDING DOWN
Harrison Bader, OF: He went hitless in three at-bats with another strikeout Sunday as his offensive struggles continued. After batting .155 in June, Bader is off to a 3-for-15 start in July. He is batting .205 for the season with a .675 OPS. Like many young Cardinals outfielders who came before him, Bader appears to need some fine-tuning and confidence-building.
Matt Wieters, C: His brief run production burst ended during the last two games as he went hitless in seven at-bats while filling in for injured catcher Yadier Molina. Wieters had a chance to be the difference maker Sunday but he went 0 for 2 with runners in scoring position.
Genesis Cabrera, SP: His struggles at the Triple-A level continued Sunday as he allowed seven runs (five earned) while retiring only nine batters at Iowa. Cabrera (3-4, 5.83 ERA) has walked 26 batters and allowed 13 homers in 58 2/3 innings for Memphis this season. During his earlier call-ups to the Cardinals he walked seven batters and allowed three homers in just 11 2/3 innings.
