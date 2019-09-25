Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Jack Flaherty, SP: The Cardinals wasted another brilliant performance by Flaherty during their painful 3-2, 19-inning loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Phoenix. He struck out 11 batters while holding the D-Backs scoreless on one hit. Flaherty has a .097 ERA in five starts this month after posting a .071 ERA in six starts in August. He has struck out 94 batters in his last 75 innings. No thanks to poor run support, he has just a 6-2 record to show for those 11 nearly-flawless starts.
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: Don't blame him for the tightening division race. He smacked his 33rd homer of the season to put the Cardinals up 2-1 in the 13th inning of this marathon loss. Goldschmidt has six RBIs in his last four games and seven runs scored in his last six. He has driven home 22 runs in September and scored 13 times while posting a .420 on-base percentage and a .984 on-base plus slugging percentage.
Tommy Edman, INF-OF: He delivered another two-hit game, albeit spread out over eight at bats with no run production. Edman is 13 for 30 during his seven-game hitting streak with a double, two triples, two homers, nine runs scored and three RBIs. He has reached base safely in his last 14 games and scored 13 times during that span. Edman is batting .322 this month with a .380 OBP and a 1.056 OPS.
TRENDING DOWN
John Brebbia, RP: He took the fall in the 19th inning, allowing the Diamondbacks to build their game-winning inning that cut the Cardinals' National League Central lead to 2 1/2 games. Brebbia (3-4, 3.36 ERA) has allowed three runs on four hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings during his last two appearances. Since Aug. 31 he has allowed six runs on 11 hits and five walks in seven innings over a span of 10 appearances.
Marcell Ozuna, OF: OK, it hasn't been all bad for the clean-up hitter. Ozuna drew two walks in eight plate appearances in this eternal struggle and he has 10 walks in his last eight games. Otherwise, though, he is just 3 for 32 with three runs scored and two RBIs during that span. Ozuna is batting just .138 in September with a .610 OPS. Ozuna remains a defensive liability, too, as he demonstrated with his costly misplay in the 13th inning.
John Gant, RP: He had the chance to close out a Cardinals victory in the 13th and failed. Gant allowed a leadoff triple --on Ozuna's misplay -- and walked the next batter. He departed for Junior Fernandez, who promptly allowed the game-tying single before working out of the inning to keep the game tied 2-2. Gant has retired just two batters in his last four games while allowing five runs on five walks and two singles. If manager Mike Shildt had to set his playoff roster today, is there any way Gant would make the cut?
Paul DeJong, SS: He reached base twice (single, walk) in eight plate appearances in this game but once again did not factor in the scoring. DeJong is 5 for 34 with 13 strikeouts in his last nine games. His two RBIs during that span came on long solo homers. DeJong is batting .182 in September with a .641 OPS. After hitting .360 in April, he hit .200, .218, .205 and .233 in his next four months. DeJong is batting .195 with runners in scoring position this season and .185 with RISP and two out. All of this screams No. 7 hitter.