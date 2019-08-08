Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Jack Flaherty, SP: Back home in front of family and friends in Los Angeles, he pitched flawlessly for seven shutout innings during Wednesday afternoon's exasperating 2-1 loss to the Dodgers. Flaherty struck out 10 batters, walked one and allowed just four hits while lowering his earned-run average to 3.72. He has allowed just four earned runs in his last six starts and 38 1/2 innings. Thanks to terrible run support, he has earned just one victory during that span.
Giovanny Gallegos, RP: He battled the Dodgers through a scoreless eighth inning to hold Flaherty's 1-0 lead. Gallegos has allowed just one earned run in his last 15 2/3 innings over a span of 13 outings to lower his ERA to 2.05. Is there some way for the Cardinals to clone this guy?
Dexter Fowler, OF: Finding individual offensive highlights on this squad is not easy these days, but Fowler did go 4 for 11 with two doubles as the Cardinals suffered their three-game sweep in Los Angeles. He didn't score or drive home any runs, but so it went against the Dodgers.
Justin Williams, OF: After arriving from Tampa Bay as part of the weak return on the disastrous Tommy Pham trade, Williams hit just .217 in 21 games last season at Triple-A Memphis. He suffered a broken hand during an offseason incident, then hit just .193 in 17 games at Double-A Springfield when he finally returned to active duty this summer. But since moving up to Memphis Williams, 23, has gone 11 for 26 with a double, two homers and five RBIs. So perhaps there's hope for him after all.
TRENDING DOWN
Carlos Martinez, RP: He has become a bit wobbly in the closing role while allowing at least one earned run five times in his last nine relief appearances. And this time it cost Martinez (2-2, 3.72 ERA) a loss as the Dodgers staged their walk-off rally at his expense Wednesday.
Andrew Miller, RP: You can't hit a batter square in the back during with a ninth-inning fastball in a 1-0 game. You just can't. But Miller did and that triggered the Dodgers comeback. In his last two outings he retired three batters and allowed two runs. In his last three outings Miller retired six batters allowed six baserunners.
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: His untimely offensive cool-down continued with a 0-for-4 performance in Wednesday, leaving him hitless in 14 at bats during his last four games. Goldschmidt has driven home just one run in his last nine games. He is batting just .214 with runners in scoring position this season.
Jose Martinez, OF: He came off the bench to ground into an inning-ending double play to prevent the Cardinals from tacking on a critical run in the ninth. Martinez sank to 3 for 23 with one walk and seven strikeouts in his last seven games. He has driven home just one run in his last nine games.
Harrison Bader, OF: His quest to relocate his hitting stroke could take a while. Bader went hitless in four at bats for Triple-A Memphis as the Redbirds fell 4-2 at Sacramento Wednesday night. He is 6 for 26 (.214) with six strikeouts, no extra-base hits and one RBI in his first seven games back in the minors.