Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Jack Flaherty, SP: He has been one of the National League's best starting pitchers during the dog days of the season and he finally got a victory to show for it. Flaherty (6-6, 3.52 earned-run average) threw seven shutout innings as the Cardinals beat the Royals 2-0 Tuesday night in Kansas City. He struck out seven batters, walked just one and allowed just three hits. After posting a 2.48 ERA in five starts last month -- and earning zero victories for that excellence -- Flaherty is 2-0 in August with no runs allowed in 21 innings.
Lane Thomas, OF: His Sunday heroics earned him another start in center field Tuesday and he came through by reaching on an infield single and scoring the second Cardinals run. Thomas is 9 for 25 with two walks, a triple, three homers, five runs scored, 10 RBIs and a stolen base during his call-up from Triple-A Memphis. So he has been a lot more than a late-inning defensive replacement.
Kolten Wong, 2B: He remains the team's most consistent hitter during the stretch run, which is great news for him but not the best sign for the rest of the offense. Wong went 2 for 3 with a double in this game, boosting his batting average to .271. He is hitting .357 in August after hitting .357 in July and .274 in June. As for what happened in April and May, well, let's not dwell on the past.
Tommy Edman, INF-OF: With Jose Martinez on the injured list and Harrison Bader still banished to the minors, Edman and Thomas could continue playing a big role this week. Edman took advantage with a RBI single Tuesday to extend his recent hot streak. He is 9 for 21 with two doubles, a triple, three runs scored, that RBI and a stolen base in his last five games.
Carlos Martinez, RP: It's seldom easy for him in the ninth inning, but Martinez managed to close out Tuesday's victory for his 13th save. In his last three appearances he is 1-0 with two saves and no runs allowed in 2 2/3 innings.
TRENDING DOWN
Paul DeJong, SS: He went 0 for 3 with a walk and a caught stealing as his latest cool spell continued. DeJong went 1 for 14 in his last four games and 3 for 24 with just one RBI in his last seven games as his batting average slid back down to .248. He had a quiet weekend while his teammates were crushing the terrible Pirates pitching.
Yadier Molina, C: He went hitless in four at bats -- including two with runners in scoring position -- during his first game back from the injured list. And Molina went 1 for 11 in his last five games before shutting down with his thumb injury. So fans will continue to campaign for more at bats for back-up Matt Wieters.
Genesis Cabrera, SP: The Cardinals still have a hole in their starting rotation and Cabrera is still in no hurry to fill it. He got rocked for seven runs on eight hits and two walks in five innings as Memphis fell 8-7 at Fresno on Tuesday night. Cabrera is 4-5 with a 6.59 ERA in 16 minor league starts this season. He had a 9.00 ERA in four starts last month and he has a 7.36 ERA in three August starts.