Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Jack Flaherty, SP: If the Cardinals have to settle for the wild card play-in game, having Flaherty ready to go for that showdown would be crucial. He has been as good as any major league pitcher down the stretch. He threw eight shutout innings and limited the San Francisco Giants to one hit in a 1-0 victory Tuesday night. Flaherty (9-7, 3.14 earned-run average) continued the success he enjoyed last month, when he was named the National League Pitcher of the Month for August. He went 4-1 with a 0.71 ERA in his previous six starts, holding opponents to 19 hits while striking out 47 batters. So his ERA for his last seven games is a microscopic 0.59.
Carlos Martinez, RP: With manager Mike Shildt pushing his staff hard, Martinez worked in his fourth consecutive game for the first time in his career and he banked his 18th save. He has pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings in his last seven appearances, winning one game and saving four others while lowering his ERA to 3.15. Martinez has finally sharpened his command while embracing his role as the fill-in closer.
Yadier Molina, C: He continued his late-season roll by going 1 for 4 Tuesday. Molina got just two hits in 21 at bats in his first five games back from the injured list, then he went 22 for 50 since then with his thumb feeling much better. He earned National League Player of the Week honors for last week by producing five multi-hit games. Molina posted a slash line of .579/.636/.1.368 with four homers, three doubles and eight RBIs during that span.
Malcom Nunez, 3B: He went 1 for 3 with two walks, a homer and two runs scored and two RBIs to lead Johnson City past Burlington 3-2 in Game 2 of the best-of-three Appalachian League championship series. Nunez, 18, hit .254 with 11 doubles, two homers and 13 RBIs in 130 at bats at the short season level. Earlier he took a spin with Class A Peoria and hit .183 in 21 games. Nunez, who was signed out of Cuba, hit .415 in the Dominican Summer League in 2018.
TRENDING DOWN
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: The Cardinals have been piling up victories without a big contribution from their No. 3 hitter. Goldschmidt was hitless with one walk in three plate appearances Tuesday. He is 1 for 13 in his last four games and 4 for 28 in his last eight games. Goldschmidt is batting just .239 with runners on base this season and just .229 with RISP and two out. And he is batting just .226 overall as the No. 3 hitter, which is not Pujols-like.
Tommy Edman, INF: He keeps getting third-base starts ahead of Matt Carpenter, but his production has been hit-or-miss. Edman was hitless in three at bats Tuesday night and he is 2 for 11 with four strikeouts in his last four games and 6 for 27 with six strikeouts in his last eight games.