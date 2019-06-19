Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Jack Flaherty, SP: He got back on track while meeting the quality start standard Tuesday night, allowing three Miami runs in seven innings. He also hit a double, one of his team's two hits during a sleepy 6-0 loss to the Marlins at Busch Stadium. Flaherty (4-4, 4.24 earned-run average) snapped a string of three non-quality starts. He struck out eight batters and walked only one, but he did allow two homers. Flaherty has allowed three runs or fewer in 10 of his 15 starts this season. In this rotation that qualifies as pretty good.
TRENDING DOWN
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: He had a chance to do some late-game damage with the bases loaded (on two walks and a hit by pitch) and two outs in the eighth inning. But he went up to the plate hacking, Miami reliever Sergio Romo jammed him and Goldschmidt blooped out to second base to strand the three runners. He is 1 for 20 with three walks in his last six games. He has driven home just three runs since May 28 and he has just four extra-base hits (two doubles, two homers) during that span. Overall, Goldschmidt is batting just .222 with runners in scoring position this season.
Harrison Bader, OF: He was hitless in three at-bats again Tuesday night, leaving him 0 for 16 with eight strikeouts in his last six games. Bader has gone 9 for 61 with 23 strikeouts since May 26 as his batting average dropped from .265 to .220. He is batting just .156 at Busch Stadium this season.
Yadier Molina, C: The Cardinals are glad to have him back from his thumb injury, but he is not doing much to bolster their flagging offense. Molina went hitless in three at bats Tuesday, leaving him 4 for 26 with one RBI and one run scored in his last seven games.
Kolten Wong, 2B: Is he cooling down again? The sputtering Cardinals can't afford that. Wong went 0 for 2 with a walk Tuesday, leaving him 0 for 9 in his last three games -- after he had produced eight hits in his previous games. Overall Wong is hitting just .240 with a .328 on-base percentage.
John Brebbia, RP: June has not been kind to this normally reliable reliever. Brebbia turned a 3-0 deficit into a 6-0 margin Tuesday night after tagging in for Tyler Webb in the eighth inning. Brebbia allowed two runs (one earned) plus an inherited runner to score during his two-thirds of an inning. In eight relief appearances this month he is 0-1 with a 10.29 ERA. Brebbia has allowed nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits and three walks while retiring just 21 batters in June.
Alex Reyes, SP: He has rebuilt his durability after recovering from multiple injuries, as he proved by throwing 95 pitches for Triple-A Memphis Tuesday. And he has regained some velocity, as he proved while striking out nine batters. But Reyes (1-3, 7.67 ERA) allowed six runs on 10 hits and three walks during a 12-1 loss to Las Vegas while also proving that he's not ready to return to the big leagues.