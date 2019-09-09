Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Jack Flaherty, SP: Again we must ask: Who in the National League is pitching better than this man? Flaherty (10-7, 2.97 ERA) threw eight scoreless innings as the Cardinals blanked the moribund Pirates 2-0 Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. He has struck out 34 batters and walked only four in his last four starts. Flaherty has won six times in his last eight starts. His earned-run average since the All-Star break is 0.76. Flaherty has made 10 scoreless starts this season, tying Mort Cooper for the fifth-highest season total in Cardinals history.
Matt Carpenter, 3B: Say, look who's perking up for crunch time. Carpenter has performed well in his unaccustomed part-time role. He went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored Sunday. Carpenter is 6 for 8 with three walks, two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs in his last five games. He has pushed in on-base percentage up to a more reasonable .336.
Carlos Martinez RP: He cruised through the ninth inning Sunday to close out the Pirates and earn his 19th save. Martinez has one victory and two saves in his three September appearances and two wins and seven saves in 11 outings from Aug. 9 on. During that span he lowered his ERA from 3.72 to 3.15.
Harrison Bader, OF: He went hitless in 13 at bats during a four-game downturn, albeit with a walk, a run scored and a RBI. But manager Mike Shildt stuck kept running him out to center field and Bader went 3 for 7 in his last two starts with two walks, a double, three RBIs and a stolen base.
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: He went 1 for 3 with a walk and a critical run-scoring double Sunday while continuing to quietly anchor the offense. Goldschmidt is 7 for 21 in his last seven games with nine walks, three doubles, a triple, three runs scored and seven RBIs. His on-base plus slugging percentage is back up to .804.
Kolten Wong, 2B: He walked and scored a run Sunday to keep the production coming. Wong has scored five times in his last five games. He is 10 for 32 (.313) in September after hitting .373 in August and .357 in July.
TRENDING DOWN
Yadier Molina, C: He has finally cooled down just a bit, going 0 for 3 with a walk Sunday afternoon as his 14-game hitting streak ended. Molina is 2 for 12 in his last three games and he has driven home just one run in his last nine games. He could have used another day off in there somewhere, but with veteran back-up Matt Wieters still shelved by a calf muscle strain that wasn't feasible.