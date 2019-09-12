Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Dexter Fowler, OF: He has been comfortable back in the Mile High City this week, something most of his fellow Cardinal hitters can't say. Fowler reached base four times (double, single, two walks) and scored the only run as the Cardinals suffered another 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies Wednesday night at Coors Field. He is 4 for 11 with two doubles, three runs scored and a RBI in his last three games.
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: Once again he drove home the only Cardinals run in Colorado, this time with a two-out double in the third inning. Goldschmidt is 9 for 28 in his last nine games with 10 walks, four doubles, a triple, three runs scored and nine RBIs. He has a .921 on-base plus slugging percentage for September.
Dakota Hudson, SP: He delivered another quality start -- holding the Rockies to their two runs in six innings -- but this one went to waste. Hudson (15-7, 3.38 ERA) didn't get his usual offensive support as the Cardinals were stifled again in that hitter's park. This loss snapped his personal five-game winning streak and the team's six-game winning streak during his starts.
Tyler Webb, RP: He retired four batters Wednesday while working around one walk to keep the Cardinals within one run. Webb stranded two inherited runners on base in the seventh inning. He rebounded nicely from a bad outing against the San Francisco Giants (one batter retired, four runs allowed) to work 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his last two appearances.
TRENDING DOWN
Marcell Ozuna, OF: He went hitless in four at-bats, with three of those failures coming with a runner in scoring position. Ozuna is 3 for 27 in his last six games and 5 for 49 in his last 13 games. He says he wants to sign a new contract to remain in St. Louis, but he needs to back that up with better production at the plate. Ozuna is batting just .172 this season with runners in scoring position and two outs.
John Gant, RP: He retired just one of the three batters he faced in the seventh inning after relieving Hudson. During his last four relief appearances the formerly reliable Gant has allowed two runs on four hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings. This continues a trend that started back in the middle of the season. After posting a 2.22 ERA in 39 games before the All-Star break, Gant has suffered a 5.40 ERA in his 19 appearances since then. His heavy usage earlier this season took a toll.
Yadier Molina, C: He, too, went hitless in four at-bats Wednesday, including one with Paul DeJong standing at second base in the sixth inning. Overall Molina is 1 for 10 in his last three games and he has driven home just one run in 10 games this month.
Jose Martinez, OF: He came off the bench to make another out pinch-hitting. Martinez has just three singles in 21 at bats with zero RBIs since Aug. 3. His batting average is down to .266.