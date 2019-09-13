Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Dexter Fowler, OF: He went deep with a leadoff homer to get the party started Thursday afternoon in Denver as the Cardinals offense finally broke loose for a 10-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Fowler also hit a single and walked twice in his five plate appearances. He is 6 for 14 with four walks, two doubles, that home run, four runs scored and two RBIs in his last four games. Fowler has a .366 on-base percentage this month after posting a .381 OBP in August. He has seized the leadoff role with both hands.
Kolten Wong, 2B: He followed Fowler's game-opening homer with a blast of his own, snapping his 0-for-10 stretch in his previous three games. Wong went 2 for 4 with a walk, a double, that home run, two runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases. After hitting .244 before the All-Star break, he has hit .357 since then with a .933 on-base plus slugging percentage. That will play in the No. 2 slot in the batting order.
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: He came off the bench to hit a double and draw an intentional pass in his two appearances in what was supposed to be a day off. Goldschmidt is 10 for 29 in his last 10 games with 11 walks, five doubles, a triple, three runs scored and nine RBIs. So what if he isn't hitting homers during the season's final month? His OPS for September is up to .992.
Harrison Bader, OF: He hit a homer, drew a walk and scored twice in his five plate appearances. Bader is 5 for 17 in his last five games with three walks, a double, that home run and four RBIs. That's good enough to keep him in center field on an everyday basis. Prior to this stretch he went 0 for 13 with five strikeouts during a four-game downturn. That's NOT good enough, even with his tremendous fielding.
Giovanny Gallegos, RP: He got four outs to keep the game moving through the middle innings. Gallegos (2.16 ERA, 17 holds) hasn't allowed a run in 3 1/3 innings during his last two outings. He bounced back from a tough stretch of four games; Gallegos yielded a homer in back-to-back games and he allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings in his previous four appearances.
Carlos Martinez, RP: Remember when every one of his relief appearances was an adventure? Those days are past. Once again he entered a game and calmed things down. Martinez (3.02 ERA) struck out the two batters he faced in the eighth inning to earn his second hold of the season. He hasn't allowed a run in his last nine appearances and nine innings. Martinez has 14 strikeouts and just three walks during that span.
TRENDING DOWN
Paul DeJong, SS: He stole two bases and scored a run Thursday, so his box score wasn't empty. But DeJong was hitless in four at bats and 0 for 2 with runners in scoring position. DeJong is 2 for 15 overall in his last four games and he's batting .215 with RISP this season and .208 with RISP and two outs.
Jose Martinez, OF: While everybody else was hitting Thursday afternoon, Martinez did not. He came off the bench to make another out. He has just three singles in 22 at bats with zero RBIs since Aug. 3. His batting average is down to .266.