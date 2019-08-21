St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler celebrates after hitting a three-run double during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Dexter Fowler, OF: With the bases loaded at the game's critical moment Tuesday, he worked to a full count, fouled off pitch after pitch, and then dropped a perfectly-placed pop-up into shallow left field for a three-run double. Such is the value of putting balls in play. That was the key blow as the Cardinals rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-4 at Busch Stadium. Fowler also walked twice, once with the bases loaded to force home a run. He has driven home 12 runs in his last nine games. Fowler is batting .288 with runners in scoring position this season.
Harrison Bader, OF: He hit .317 with seven homers in 16 games at Triple-A Memphis while relocating his batting stroke. Bader scored 18 runs and drove in 14 during his last nine games in the minors. He put that rebuilt confidence to work in his first game back, blasting a triple, drawing three walks -- one with the bases loaded to force home a run -- and scoring twice. He also made two diving catches on sinking liners into center field. With outfielders Tyler O'Neill (wrist) and Jose Martinez (shoulder) on the mend from minor injuries, Bader could play a lot in the coming days.
Michael Wacha, SP: He held the Brewers scoreless for four innings before exiting the game after 73 pitches for a pinch-hitter. The Cardinals need him to work deeper into games, but in this start he appeared ready to do so. Wacha has allowed just two runs in nine innings in his last two starts to lower his earned-run average from 5.54 to 5.22.
Andrew Miller, RP: He answered the bell again, delivering another shutout inning as manager Mike Shildt ordered his Parade of One Thousand Relievers to get through the game. Miller earned his 20th hold of the season while lowering his ERA to 3.59. In his last six outings he has allowed just one run in 5 1/3 innings.
Yadier Molina, C: He reached base three times (RBI single, two walks) and scored once Tuesday while continuing his recovery from his torn thumb tendon. Molina went 3 for 6 in his last two games after going 2 for 21 in his first five games back from the injured list. Overall he is batting .315 with runners in scoring position this season.
Daniel Ponce de Leon, SP: He remains on track for a key role for the Cardinals come September. De Leon (7-4, 2.84 ERA) held Round Rock to one run on five hits and four walks in six innings Tuesday in a 5-3 victory for Triple-A Memphis. That's the only run he has allowed in his first four games and 24 innings since returning to the minors.
Dominic Leone, RP: He, too, moved closer to his big league return with a strong performance Tuesday night. He retired five batters, four by strikeout, in relief of Ponce de Leon. He has five holds and a 2.84 ERA for Memphis this season.
TRENDING DOWN
John Gant, RP: He faced four batters and retired only one of them. Fortunately Tyler Webb rescued him by getting the third out in the sixth inning to strand two runners and earn the relief victory. Gant has allowed a run in four of his last eight appearances. After posting a 2.22 ERA before the All-Star break, he has suffered a 4.97 ERA since the break. Heavy usage is taking its toll.
Matt Carpenter, 3B: He came off the bench to pinch-hit for Webb and struck out with the bases loaded at a pivotal game point in the sixth inning. Fortunately, Fowler picked him up with his bases-clearing double. Carpenter is batting .209 this month and .214 overall.
Photos: Bader boosts Birds
Cardinals v Brewers
Cardinals v Brewers
Cardinals v Brewers
Cardinals v Brewers
Cardinals v Brewers
Cardinals v Brewers
Cardinals v Brewers
Cardinals v Brewers
Cardinals v Brewers
Cardinals v Brewers
Cardinals v Brewers
Cardinals v Brewers
Cardinals v Brewers
Cardinals v Brewers
Cardinals v Brewers
Cardinals v Brewers
Cardinals v Brewers
Cardinals v Brewers
Cardinals v Brewers
Cardinals v Brewers
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Cardinals Update e-newsletter
Get the most comprehensive St. Louis Cardinals coverage in the area pitched straight to your inbox.