Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Dexter Fowler, OF: The Cardinals desperately need more offense from their right fielders, so they welcomed Fowler's sudden power surge . His three-run homer in the eighth inning essentially sealed Monday night's 5-0 victory over the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium. Fowler has three homers, four runs scored and nine RBIs in his last four games. Prior to that he had just three RBIs since May 22. With Jose Martinez struggling at the plate, this would be a great time for Fowler to heat up.
Paul DeJong, SS: After getting locked in at Citi Field, DeJong returned home with a 2-for-4 performance and scored a run. He is 9 for 21 in his last five games with three homers, six runs scored and five RBIs. DeJong's batting average is back up to .281 and his slugging percentage is holding at .506.
Matt Carpenter, 3B: It was a thing of beauty: To beat Miami's extreme fielding shift Monday, Carpenter bunted a ball to the empty left side of the field and cruised all the way into second base for his third double in four games. He also reached on an well-placed infield single and he smacked his first homer since June 4. This was Carpenter's first three-hit game since back on May 25. Use the whole field and good things happen!
Miles Mikolas, SP: The previous time he faced Miami he allowed five runs in five innings during an ugly 9-0 loss. Monday night Mikolas (5-7, 4.48 earned-run average) has much better command while throwing six shutout innings and snapping his losing streak at five starts. His performances have been all over the map this season, but here is a cup-half-full note: That was his sixth quality start in his last nine tries.
Giovanny Gallegos, RP: He blanked the Marlins in the seventh inning to record his 10th straight scoreless appearance and earn a hold. Gallegos (1-0, four holds, 2.76 ERA) allowed just four hits and struck out 14 batters in 12 innings during that span.
John Gant, RP: He allowed a one-out single by Garrett Cooper in the eighth inning and immediately coaxed an inning-ending double play. So Gant (6-0, three saves, 10 holds, 1.62 ERA) needed just five pitches to bank another scoreless inning and earn another hold.
Jordan Hicks, RP: Yes, he is still on the team. The Cardinals haven't had much work for their closer this month. After not working in a save scenario Sunday in New York, Hicks worked a non-save situation Monday to close out the victory and scrape off some rust. He retired the Marlins on just seven pitches in scoreless in just his third appearance since June 6.
TRENDING DOWN
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: He came up empty again Monday with another 0-for-4 effort. Goldschmidt is 1 for 16 with two walks in his last five games. He has driven home just three runs since May 28 and he has just four extra-base hits (two doubles, two homers) during that span. After posting on-base plus slugging percentages of .900 and higher for six consecutive seasons in Arizona, he has produced a pedestrian .776 OPS during his first season in St. Louis.
Harrison Bader, OF: He was hitless in three at bats Monday, leaving him 0 for 13 with seven strikeouts in his last four games. Bader has gone 9 for 58 with 22 strikeouts since May 26 as his batting average dropped from .265 to .224.