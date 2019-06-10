Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Giovanny Gallegos, RP: On another day with few positives for the Cardinals in the hostile confines of Wrigley Field, Gallegos retired five batters on just 21 pitches -- 16 of them strikes -- without allowing a hit or a walk Sunday evening. He struck out two batters, stranded an inherited runner at second base and lowered his earned-run average to 3.25. Alas, the Cardinals fell 5-1 to extend their losing streak to the Cubs in Chicago to six games. Gallegos has thrown seven scoreless innings in his last five relief appearances to become one of manager Mike Shildt's most reliable options.
Marcell Ozuna, OF: He was one of the only offensive standouts for the Cardinals on Sunday, getting three hits in four at bats and scoring the team's only run. During the last two games of the series Ozuna went 4 for 8 with two runs scored, a home run and three RBIs. He got thrown out trying to steal a base --stay in your lane! -- but at least he added some heft to this flagging attack.
Genesis Cabrera, SP: After losing his first two starts at the big league level after the Cardinals rushed him into their rotation, the promising Cabrera got back to work for Triple-A Memphis Sunday during a 7-4 victory at Reno. He struck out eight batters while overcoming six hits and three walks to allow just one run in five innings. If he ever develops good command to go with his electrifying stuff, look out.
Angel Rondon, SP: So far he has handled his jump from advanced Class A Palm Beach and the pitching-friendly Florida State League to the bigger challenges in the Double-A Texas League. Rondon (1-0, 3.38 ERA in five starts at Springfield) allowed just one run on four hits and struck out seven batters in five innings in a 10-2 victory at Northwest Arizona. He signed with the Cardinals out of the Dominican Republic and started his pro career back in 2016.
TRENDING DOWN
Adam Wainwright, SP: He failed to deliver a quality start for the fifth time in his last seven outings, but this time with an injury worked against him. Wainwright (5-6, 4.46 ERA) exited after 4 1/3 innings with a strained hamstring and a 3-1 deficit. He allowed seven hits and a walk during the abbreviated outing.
Dexter Fowler, OF: He went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and one sacrifice bunt Sunday, capping a dismal 1-for-8, five-strikeout series against his previous team. Fowler went 2 for 15 in his last two series while his batting average dropped to .243.
Harrison Bader, OF: He went hitless in four at bats Sunday -- including 0 for 2 with runners in scoring position -- to cap his tough weekend at Wrigley. Bader went 2 for 11 with a double and a solo homer as his batting average slipped back to .233. This franchise's subpar outfield offense has kept this team hovering around .500.
Andrew Knizner, C: This promising batter also went hitless in four at bats Sunday, leaving him 0 for 7 in his first two big league starts. He will get to spell veteran Matt Wieters here and there while catching fixture Yadier Molina recovers from his thumb injury and cheers on the Blues. Knizner has a career minor league batting average of .307, so he should get a few hits before Molina returns.