Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: He went 2 for 3 with a walk, a double, a two-run homer and two runs scored Sunday to lead the Cardinals to their 5-4 victory over the Reds in Cincinnati. Goldschmidt went 5 for 11 with two doubles, two homers and five RBIs in his last three games at the Great American Band Box. He remains inconsistent, but his offensive surges are helping keep the Cardinals in the race.
Tommy Edman, INF/OF: He was the offensive co-star Sunday, going 3 for 5 with a solo homer, two runs scored and a stolen base while hitting out of the lead-off spot. Edman has gone 15 for 40 in his last 10 games with two walks, two doubles, a triple, a homer, eight runs scored, four RBIs and two stolen bases. His lifted his batting average from .241 to .271 during that span and his on-base percentage from .273 to a more respectable .303.
Jack Flaherty, SP: He scuffled for the first time in a while, walking three batters and needing 83 pitches to get 15 outs. But he still banked the victory by limiting the Reds to just a Eugenio Suarez solo homer. Flaherty (7-6, 3.46 earned-run average) has allowed just that one run in 26 innings over his last four starts. Due to poor run support he earned just two victories during that span.
Lane Thomas, OF: He went 2 for 4 with a RBI single to make the most of another spot start in center field. Thomas is 5 for 13 in his last five games with six RBIs. He is batting .367 with a 1.158 on-base and slugging percentage with scattered at bats during multiple recalls from Triple-A Memphis.
Harrison Bader, OF: He keeps waving his hands in Memphis, hoping somebody notices him. Bader went 3 for 6 with two homers, three runs scored and three RBIs in a 14-3 victory over Iowa Sunday. He is 13 for 31 in his last eight games with 12 RBIs and 16 runs scored. Overall Bader is batting .322 with six homers, 13 RBIs and a 1.107 OPS since heading back to the Pacific Coast League to rebuild his confidence. Mission accomplished.
Dylan Carlson, OF: With Thomas and Randy Arozarena filling in for the Cardinals, Carlson moved up to Memphis from Double-A Springfield and got busy. He went 2 for 5 with a triple and a homer as the leadoff hitting Sunday. Carlson is 7 for 17 in his first four games for Memphis with three runs scored and those two RBIs.
TRENDING DOWN
Matt Carpenter, 3B: He went hitless in four at bats as the No. 2 hitter, capping his disappointing 1-for-13 series in Cincinnati. Carpenter's one hit was a solo homer and he did draw three walks against the Reds, but his batting average has dropped back down to .213. He is batting .200 in August after hitting .200 in July, .208 in June, .237 in May and .193 in April.
Paul DeJong, SS: He went 0 for 3 with a walk in four plate appearances Sunday, leaving him 1 for 12 in the series. DeJong's one hit was a two-run homer Friday, but his inability to make consistent hard contact continues. He is 4 for 30 with nine strikeouts in his last nine games. DeJong is batting .195 with runners in scoring position and .171 with RISP and two outs.