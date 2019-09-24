Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: He celebrated his return to Phoenix by going 2 for 4 with a walk, a two-run homer and three runs scored as the Cardinals outslugged the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-7 Monday night and kept their playoff express rolling. Goldschmidt has five RBIs in his last three games and six runs scored in his last five. He is batting .271 in September with 21 RBIs, 12 runs scored, a .435 on-base percentage and a .992 on-base plus slugging percentage.
Tommy Edman, INF-OF: He was busy again Monday, reaching base four times (homer, single, walk, hit by pitch) and scoring three times in five plate appearances as the No. 2 hitter and human energy source. Edman is 11 for 22 during his six-game hitting streak with a double, two triples, two homers, nine runs scored and three RBIs. He has reached base safely in his last 13 games and scored 13 times during that span. Edman is batting .342 this month with a .402 OBP and a staggering 1.111 OPS.
Yadier Molina, C: He smells October and he finds that fragrance rather invigorating. Molina contributed a two-run homer, a sacrifice fly and a RBI groundout to Monday's offensive outburst. He is 7 for 17 in his last four games with two homers, three runs scored and seven RBIs. With Paul DeJong and Marcell Ozuna only making sporadic offensive contributions, the Cardinals need somebody else in the middle of the order to drive home runs.
Carlos Martinez, RP: After getting a rare day off, he went right back to work Monday to close out the victory and earn his 24th save. Martinez has earned five saves and one hold since Sept. 16. The Cubs tagged him for three runs Thursday night at Wrigley Field, but otherwise he has been nearly flawless this month. Martinez has struck out 13 batters and walked only three while holding opponents to a .143 batting average in 9 2/3 September innings.
Adam Wainwright, SP: He allowed five runs Monday night after allowing just two runs in 27 innings in his previous four starts. But some nights are going to play that way and a starting pitcher's job is to eat innings and spare his bullpen the extra work. Wainwright (14-9, 3.98 ERA) soldiered through five innings to earn his fifth consecutive victory. Raise your hand if you thought, back in March, that this proud veteran had a shot to win 15 games this season. Anybody?
TRENDING DOWN
Dexter Fowler, OF: He has fallen into a rut as the leadoff batter, reminding us how difficult it is to keep every hitter going all at once. Fowler was hitless in five at bats with four strikeouts Monday night. He is 4 for 34 in his last nine games with 16 strikeouts. On the plus side, he has drawn six walks during that span to keep his on-base percentage from cratering.