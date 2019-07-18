Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: He rallied the Cardinals to their 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium by crushing the winning three-run homer. Goldschmidt has hit four home runs and driven home 12 runs in his last nine games. But his batting average (.251) and on-base plus slugging percentage (.774) remain well below his career norms, so there's still plenty of work to do.
Tyler O'Neill, OF: He stroked a RBI single into right field and smacked a solo homer Wednesday afternoon while continuing to fill Marcell Ozuna's big offensive shoes -- and then some. O'Neill has gone 16 for 40 (.400) this month with three doubles, four homers, eight runs scored, 11 RBIs and an OPS of 1.204. Overall he is batting .314 with a .547 slugging percentage.
John Brebbia, RP: When starting pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon failed to work out of the fourth inning, the Cardinals bullpen was under duress. Brebbia (3-3, 3.36 earned-run average) saved the day by throwing two scoreless innings of middle relief and to earn the victory. This was a nice rebound from his rough outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks when he allowed two runs and retired just two batters. But those are the only two runs Brebbia has allowed in his last 8 2/3 innings.
Carlos Martinez, RP: It wasn't easy, but he finally closed out the Pirates after allowing a run Wednesday to bank his sixth save in eight tries. He barely bounced back from Tuesday night's loss. But a win is a win. Martinez (2-1, 3.18 ERA) had pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings in six relief appearances previous to his last two scuffles. On balance he's doing a nice job of replacing injured closer Jordan Hicks.
Chasen Shreve, RP: He fell off the 40-man roster after a difficult spring, but worked his way back into the mix with a nice turnaround at Triple-A Memphis. Shreve replaced Tyler Webb (now back at Memphis) as the team's second lefty and threw a scoreless inning to keep Wednesday's game moving along.
TRENDING DOWN
Paul DeJong, SS: Unfortunately, there's nothing good to report here on the hitting front. Another 0-for-4 performance left him 1 for 16 in his last four games. He struck out in the first inning to strand runners at the corners. DeJong is batting .167 with no homers and one RBI in July after hitting just .218 in June and .200 in May. He has driven home just three runs since June 16. You get the idea.
Harrison Bader, OF: He came off the bench to play some center field and make another out Wednesday. Bader is batting just .192 in July (5 for 26 with eight strikeouts) after hitting just .155 in June. Manager Mike Shildt started Dexter Fowler in his place Wednesday and gave Jose Martinez a start in right field.