Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: He was suffering through another frustrating offensive game Monday night until he wasn't. His 10th-inning grand slam lifted the Cardinals to a nerve-fraying 6-5 victory over the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Goldschmidt has 17 RBIs in July after driving home just 12 runs in May and June combined. After posting a miserable .583 on-base plus slugging percentage in June, he has a .902 OPS this month -- close to his career norm.
Matt Wieters, C: He provided the pre-Goldschmidt offense Monday night, smacking a solo homer in the third inning and hitting a sacrifice fly in the fourth. He also drew a stage-setting walk in the 10th. Wieters is 4 for 9 in his last three games with two homers and three RBIs. He is batting .286 in July with four home runs and six RBIs. It's been nice having a former All-Star to step in when catcher Yadier Molina had to miss significant time with his hand injury.
Michael Wacha, SP-RP: The weary Cardinals bullpen was glad to have a true long reliever available Monday. Wacha worked three innings and held the Pirates to one run while moving the game along to the late-inning guys. After allowing 12 runs in 20 1/3 innings during a four-outing span, Wacha has allowed just the one run in 4 1/3 innings in his last two appearances. Might he get another crack at the starting rotation?
Tyler Webb, RP: He hopped off the Memphis shuttle and pitched two scoreless innings following Wacha. Normally Webb is used as a lefty specialist, but manager Mike Shildt was out of bullpen arms Monday so he just let him ride. This was a nice rebound from Webb's previous big league appearance; he allowed three runs and retired just two batters back on July 6.
Carlos Martinez, RP: He was tapped out Monday night, but he heroically answered the 10th inning call when Chasen Shreve was unable to close out the game. Martinez (nine saves, 3.86 earned-run average) didn't bring much to the mound, but with considerable defensive help he managed to finish off the Pirates (barely!) and earn his sixth save since the All-Star break.
Tommy Edman, INF: He bounced back from a 0-for-4 game to get two hits and score a run in his five at bats from the leadoff spot. Edman is 9 for 26 in his last six games with two doubles, a homer, six runs scored and four RBIs.
TRENDING DOWN
Daniel Ponce de Leon, SP: He put tremendous strain on the exhausted bullpen by lasting just three innings in Pittsburgh. Ponce de Leon somehow held the Pirates to just one run despite walking four batters and needing 86 pitches to get nine outs. But he has worked just 6 2/3 innings in his last two starts while allowing four runs on 11 hits and six walks. So, yes, the Cardinals must add another reliable starting pitcher for the stretch run.
Harrison Bader, OF: He came off the bench to make another out Monday as his batting average sank to .202. Bader has just three hits in 24 at bats since the Fourth of July, which helps explain why handyman Yairo Munoz got a rare start in center field.