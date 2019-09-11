Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: He drove home the only run for the Cardinals with a fourth-inning groundout during their frustrating 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies Tuesday night at Coors Field. Clutch hitting -- or the lack of it -- remained the team's biggest concern. The Cardinals went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position. Goldschmidt also reached on an infield single in the game. He is 8 for 25 in his last eight games with nine walks, three doubles, a triple, three runs scored and eight RBIs. He remains the team's most consistent offensive threat of late.
Harrison Bader, OF: He smacked a single to left to load the bases in the fifth inning to give the Cardinals their chance to build a big inning. But then pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter went down on a soft line-out and Dexter Fowler struck out. Bader is 4 for 10 in his last three starts with two walks, a double, three RBIs and a stolen base.
Ryan Helsley, RP: He has become invaluable as manager Mike Shildt's long reliever of choice. Helsley threw two shutout innings to keep the Cardinals within a run Tuesday night. He has thrown nine scoreless innings in his last four appearances while lowering his earned-run average to 1.82.
Giovanny Gallegos, RP: Like Helsley, he needed just 19 pitches to deliver two scoreless relief innings and keep the Cardinals within a run. This was a nice rebound from his untimely four-outing downturn. Gallegos yielded a homer in his previous two games and he allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings in his previous four appearances. Prior to that, he had been the glue holding the bullpen together.
TRENDING DOWN
Michael Wacha, SP: Coming off his abbreviated start on three days rest, Wacha once against failed to work deep into a game. He allowed Nolan Arenado's towering two-run homer and exited for a pinch-hitter after four innings. Wacha (6-7. 4.97 ERA) has worked more than five innings just once since June 28. He is running out of time to build marketability for his next contract.
Paul DeJong, SS: He is hitless in seven at bats with three strikeouts and one walk in his last two games. DeJong is 7 for 34 (.206) in September after batting .233 in August, .205 in July, .218 in June and .200 in May. Overall he is batting just .221 this season with RISP and .213 with RISP and two outs. His 26 homers this season are a big plus, but his struggles with men on base limit his effectiveness as a No. 5 batter.
Jose Martinez, OF: He's been relegated to mostly pinch-hitting since returning from the injured list. And Martinez hasn't been great at it. Tuesday night he took two fastballs for strikes, then swung and missed at strike three against reliever Carlos Estevez. Anybody else (fan, usher, peanut vendor) at Coors Field Tuesday could have looked just as good at the plate. Martinez has just three singles in 20 at bats with zero RBIs since Aug. 3. Overall he is batting .143 with RISP and two out.