Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Dakota Hudson, SP: Is he the new staff ace? After a rocky start this season he has settled in nicely. Hudson banked his fifth consecutive quality start Thursday afternoon at Busch Stadium, holding the Cincinnati Reds to one run in 6 1/3 innings while sending the Cardinals toward their 3-1 victory. He scattered five hits and four walks while lowering his season earned-run average to 3.70. Hudson has allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts.
John Gant, RP: Hudson didn't earn the victory for his fine outing. That "W" went to Gant (5-0, three saves, 1.10 ERA) for getting the final out in the seventh inning and three outs without incident in the eighth. He held opponents scoreless in 25 of his first 28 relief outings this season.
Paul DeJong, SS: His two-run homer in the seventh inning decided the game and brought him considerable relief. That was DeJong's first homer since May 18 and those RBIs were his first since May 19. He has hit safely in his last three games, going 3 for 11. Prior to that DeJong languished in a 1-for-33 rut that knocked his batting average down from .320 to .275.
Matt Carpenter, 3B: He extended his modest hitting streak to six games Thursday by delivering a RBI single in the third inning. And he was one of four Cardinals to steal a base, too! Carpenter went 6 for 17 during his hitting streak with two homers, three runs scored and five RBIs. After hitting .193 in April and .237 in May, he is 4 for 12 (.333) thus far in June.
Kolten Wong, 2B: He, too, went 1 for 4 with a stolen base Thursday. Wong hit safely in his last five games, going 8 for 18 with two doubles, two runs scored, two RBIs and three stolen bases. He has capitalized on manager Mike Shildt's go-go managerial style to steal 10 bases in 10 tries this season. Wong is not exactly Lou Brock out there, but by today's standards he is serious baserunning threat.
Marcell Ozuna, OF: He extended his latest surge by going 2 for 4 Thursday for his fourth multi-hit performance in his last seven games. Ozuna went 11 for 25 during that span with a double, a homer, three runs scored and four RBIs.
TRENDING DOWN
Matt Wieters, C: He continues to make the least of his opportunity to catch regularly. Thursday he went hitless in four at bats again while starting in place of the injured Yadier Molina. The switch-hitting Wieters went 1 for 16 with seven strikeouts during his last four games, struggling from both sides of the plate.
Jose Martinez, OF: He came off the bench Thursday to make another out pinch-hitting. After his two-hit game back on May 17, Martinez fell into a 3-for-30 funk. His batting average slipped from .336 to .292 during that downturn.
Bryce Denton, OF: While outfield prospect Dylan Carlson has made steady progress up the organizational ladder, Denton, a second-round pick in 2015, has failed to advance. He hit .220 with 31 strikeouts in 100 at bats for advanced Class A Palm Beach this season before moving back to Class A Peoria looking to gain offensive traction.