Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Dakota Hudson, SP: In an otherwise uneven season for Cardinals starting pitching, Hudson (5-3, 3.47 earned-run average) has settled in as the rotation stabilizer. He cruised through seven innings in a 7-1 victory over the Marlins in Miami, allowing the one run on just four hits and a walk. Hudson posted a 2.80 ERA in six May starts and he has allowed just two runs in 13 1/3 innings this month.
Marcell Ozuna, OF: He capped a rare Cardinals offensive outburst with a ninth-inning solo homer Tuesday night. Overall Ozuna went 2 for 5 with two runs scored and a stolen base -- his sixth this season. In his last four games he went 8 for 16 with a double, two homers, five runs scored and four RBIs. Ozuna has pushed his on-base plus slugging percentage up to .883.
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: He hit his second double in three games Tuesday night, which is a key indicator that he's getting on track. Prior to that Goldschmidt hit just four doubles in his first 63 games this season. He went 5 for 15 in his last four games with a walk and three runs scored.
Yadier Molina, C: Fill-ins Matt Wieters and Andrew Knizner came up empty offensively while he was sidelined by his thumb injury. So the Cardinals were thrilled to get Molina back in the batting order Tuesday. He returned ahead of schedule and went 2 for 5 with a double and a run scored.
Giovanny Gallegos, RP: He tagged in for Hudson and blanked the Marlins in the eighth inning. Gallegos threw eight shutout innings in his last six relief appearances to lower his season ERA to 3.14. Opponents are hitting just .158 against him this month. So maybe the Luke Voit trade with the New York Yankees last year (for Gallegos and Chasen Shreve) wasn't a total disaster.
Kolten Wong, 2B: He continued his latest upturn by reaching base four times (two singles, two walks) in five plate appearances Tuesday night. He stole his 11th base of the season and he scored twice. Wong went 12 for 34 in his last 10 games with three doubles, four stolen bases, five runs scored and three RBIs.
Junior Fernandez, RP: He has been on the prospect radar screen forever -- OK, since 2014, when he debuted in the Dominican Summer League -- so it's hard to believe that he's just 22 years old. Fernandez continued his belated push to the big leagues by earning saves in the last two Springfield victories. He earned four saves and posted a 1.54 ERA in nine games for advanced Class A Palm Beach this season. Then he moved up to the Double-A Texas League, where he has earned four more saves and registered a 1.96 ERA in 14 games. Overall he has 42 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings at the two levels this season. Perhaps he is finally harnessing his lively stuff.
TRENDING DOWN
Paul DeJong, SS: While the rest of the batting order was doing real damage against the hapless Marlins, DeJong went 1 for 5 and didn't factor into the scoring. After hitting just .200 in May, he is batting .194 (6 for 31 with nine strikeouts) thus far in June. DeJong's weeks-long struggle has contributed significantly to this team's offensive inconsistency.