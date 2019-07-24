Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Dakota Hudson, SP: The Cardinals were desperate for a quality start Tuesday night against the Pirates, given the exhausted state of their bullpen. They had to rush Mike Mayers back from his rehab assignment and subtract Chasen Shreve from the 40-man roster just to get another fresh arm into the relief corps. And Hudson (10-4, 3.61 earned-run average) came through in Pittsburgh, working into the seventh inning and handing the bullpen a 4-3 lead that held up. He has a 4.43 ERA this month, but he won all four of his starts.
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: He bottomed out last month, hitting .181 in 94 at bats while driving home just five runs and posting a terrible .583 on-base plus slugging percentage. Goldschmidt has looked more like his old self in July, as he reaffirmed Tuesday night with a two-run homer, his 20th of the season. He has six homers, 19 RBIs and a .926 OPS this month.
Kolten Wong, 2B: He, too, is heating up as the games get bigger. Wong went 2 for 4 with a RBI double Tuesday as the No. 7 hitter. He is 7 for 17 with two walks, two runs scored and two RBIs in his last six games. Wong, who hit just .218 on April and .170 in May, is batting .348 in July with an .828 OPS.
Giovanny Gallegos, RP: With several of Cardinals relievers tapped out, he stepped up to protect that 4-3 lead. Gallegos (nine holds, 2.23 ERA) needed just 19 pitches to retire five batters Thursday, including three with strikeouts. Gallegos had allowed just one run in 10 2/3 innings in July while holding opponents to a .088 batting average.
Andrew Miller, RP: He had to lock down the victory with weary closer Carlos Martinez unavailable to finish this game. And Miller (three saves, 3.74 ERA) did so without incident. He has two saves, five holds and a 2.45 ERA in 10 July appearances. So this is one free-agent relief acquisition that is starting to look very good for the Cardinals.
Dominic Leone, RP: Once again he's back at the Triple-A level, trying to pitch his way back to the big leagues. Leone took a step in that direction Tuesday night, getting four outs in middle relief as Memphis defeated the New Orleans Baby Cakes 6-4.
TRENDING DOWN
Tyler O'Neill, OF: His timely hot streak has officially ended. O'Neill went hitless in four at bats Tuesday night, leaving him 1 for 17 with seven strikeouts and zero RBIs in his last four starts in left field. Say, how are Marcell Ozuna's finger fractures healing?
Yairo Munoz, INF-OF: He, too, might be cooling down. Munoz got another start in center field and he went 0 for 3 with a walk. He is 0 for 7 with five strikeouts in his last two games after his outburst (3 for 4, triple, homer, two RBIs) during the final game of the Cincinnati series.
Harrison Bader, OF: He continues to do a dead-on impersonation of the Cardinals-era Peter Bourjos. Bader came off the bench to make another out Tuesday as his batting average sank to .201. He has just three hits in 25 at bats since the Fourth of July, which explains why Munoz is getting more outfield duty.