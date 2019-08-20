Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Dakota Hudson, SP: He ran out of gas during his no-hit bid Monday, exiting after 6 2/3 innings and 111 pitches. While their bid for the combined no-hitter failed, the Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on a one-hitter for their eighth victory in their last 10 games. Hudson (12-6, 3.63 earned-run average) has thrown 12 2/3 scoreless innings in his last two starts to give the starting rotation a massive boost.
Andrew Miller, RP: He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning, then closed out the game in the ninth for his fifth save of the season. Miller (19 holds, 3.67 ERA) has two saves and a hold in his last four outings. His ability to handle high-leverage work is critical with closer Carlos Martinez and set-up man John Gant both suffering some stretch-run slippage due to heavy usage.
Giovanny Gallegos, RP: He lost the combined no-hitter by allowing Yasmani Grandal's eighth-inning double, so that stung a bit. But Gallegos (12 holds, 2.01 ERA) threw another scoreless inning while continuing to hold the bullpen together. Gallegos has not allowed more than one earned run in a given month since back in May.
Dexter Fowler, OF: In the face of an extreme fielding shift, he drove home the second Cardinals run by going the other way and poking a single into left field Monday night. That was Fowler's eighth RBI in his last eight games. He is batting .278 with runners in scoring position this season.
Harrison Bader, OF: He smacked a two-run homer for Triple-A Memphis in a 5-4 loss to Round Rock Monday night. That was Bader's seventh homer since returning to the Pacific Coast League for some remedial hitting work. He is 14 for 35 in his last nine games with six walks, 18 runs scored and 14 RBIs. Not only did Bader demand his return ticket to St. Louis, he campaigned for his starting center field role.
Dylan Carlson, OF: Injuries to Tyler O'Neill and Jose Martinez at the big league level set off a chain reaction that bumped the switch-hitting Carlson from Double-A Springfield to Memphis. There he has shown why the Cardinals didn't want to swap him for pitching help at the trade deadline. Carlson, a first-round pick in 2016, reached base four times (three singles, walk) in five plate appearances Monday to lift his Triple-A batting average to .417 and his on-base plus slugging percentage to 1.352. He hit .281 with 24 doubles, 21 homers and 59 RBIs for Springfield before his promotion.
TRENDING DOWN
Marcell Ozuna, OF: He went hitless in four at bats Monday, leaving him 2 for 12 in his last three games. Ozuna has zero homers and just two RBIs in his last nine games. Since recovering from finger fractures and returning from the injured list he is batting just .235 in 51 at bats.