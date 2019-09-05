Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Dakota Hudson, SP: He remained one of the National League's hottest pitchers while shutting down the San Francisco Giants Thursday afternoon. Hudson (15-6, 3.40 ERA) threw six scoreless innings while holding the Giants to one hit in the 10-0 victory. Hudson also contributed a two-run single -- for his first big league RBIs -- as the Cardinals scored five times in the third inning. Hudson has gone 9-2 with one no-decision in his last dozen starts. He became the first Cardinals rookie since Shelby Miller to win 15 games in a season. Now, if the Cardinals could only find a few more pitchers like Hudson and Jack Flaherty . . .
Paul DeJong, SS: He got the Cardinals rolling past the hapless Giants Thursday afternoon by blasting a two-run homer in the first inning. DeJong has five walks, three homers, five runs scored and nine RBIs in his last 11 games. His 26 homers this season are the most hit by a Cardinals shortstop.
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: He reached base three times (two singles, walk) in four plate appearances Thursday. Goldschmidt scored twice and drove home a run. He went 4 for 7 in the last two games with a double, a triple and five RBIs. Now that's the Paul Goldschmidt the Giants were used to seeing over the years.
Yadier Molina, C: He extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a RBI single. And the milestones keep coming. That was his 1,944th hit as a Cardinal, tying Ozzie Smith for seventh on the franchise's all-time list. He also caught is 152nd career shutout, third-most in major league history. Molina has 24 hits in his last 57 at bats (.421) with five doubles, four homers, 12 runs scored and 12 RBIs.
Matt Carpenter, 3B: He reached base four times (two singles, two walks) in five plate appearances Thursday. He scored once and drove home a run. Carpenter is 9 for 27 in his last 11 games as a part-time player with six walks, five runs scored and four RBIs.
Rangel Ravelo, 1B: With both teams emptying their bench, this game felt like a spring training game. Ravelo didn't mind; he came in as a pinch-hitter and launched his first big league homer, a two-run shot. The minor league veteran is 2 for 4 in two games during his September call-up. He has also hit safely in four of his last five pinch-hit appearances dating back to his earlier call-up.
Randy Arozarena, OF: He got a rare start in center field and did well with it, drawing two walks in four plate appearances. Arozarena stole his first big league base and scored a run. He is a .385 on-base percentage in his first five games in the majors.
TRENDING DOWN
Marcell Ozuna, OF: While everybody else in the starting lineup was having fun Thursday, Ozuna went hitless in four at bats. He is 2 for 31 in his last eight games with just one walk, one RBI and eight strikeouts. Again, this is now way to launch a salary drive.