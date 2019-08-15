Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Dakota Hudson, SP: The Cardinals won his previous start, although he lasted just four innings in the 6-2 victory over Pittsburgh. So Hudson (11-6, 3.82 earned-run average) was determined to work deeper into his next start and give the bullpen a break. He did so, throwing six innings as the Cardinals blanked the depleted Royals 6-0 Wednesday night in Kansas City. That was helpful because the Cardinals start Michael Wacha on Thursday night in the Great American Band Box in Cincinnati. Odds are the bullpen is in for a busy night.
Kolten Wong, 2B: He just keeps rolling along. Wong got on base twice more Tuesday with a single and a walk. Since his last 0-for-4 performance, he has gone 8 for 23 in nine games with three walks and two doubles. Wong is batting .355 in August after batting .357 in July.
Dexter Fowler, OF: He keeps doing just enough to stay in the leadoff slot and solve one of manager Mike Shildt's problems. Fowler drew two walks and hit a sacrifice fly Wednesday. In his last eight games he is 8 for 27 with four walks, three doubles, a homer, five runs scored and three RBIs. His on-base percentage of .342 is a notch below his previous career norm but a vast improvement over last season's .278.
Randy Arozarena, OF: Shildt wanted to make sure Arozarena got some work during his first call-up to sustain the progress he made this season at Triple-A Memphis. Down there where he is enjoying his breakout professional season, hitting .349 with an on-base plus slugging percentage of .982. And Shildt's move paid off: He went 2 for 4 and drove home a run in his major league debut.
Ronnie Williams, RP: He threw two shutout innings for Double-A Springfield during a 5-4 loss to Tulsa on Tuesday night, continuing his successful move to the bullpen. Williams, 23, is 5-4 with two saves, three holds and a 3.33 ERA in 40 games for Springfield and advanced Class A Palm Beach this season.
TRENDING DOWN
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: After pounding the Pittsburgh Pirates yet again over the weekend, Goldschmidt settled back into a frustrating pattern. He went 0 for 7 with a walk in two games in Kansas City. Goldschmidt is hitless in 21 at bats during his last six games against teams not named the Pirates. He is hitting .222 or worse against 11 different opponents this season.
Conner Capel, OF: He came to the Cardinals from the Indians organization in the disastrous Oscar Mercado trade. Capel is hitting .221 with a dismal .652 OPS this season for Springfield. He has shown well in limited action for Memphis -- 13 for 30 in eight games -- but his .245 batting average in four minor league seasons offers little reason for hope.
Jhon Torres, OF: He, too, came to the Cardinals in the Mercado trade and he, too, has failed to stir much optimism. Torres, 19, hit .167 for Peoria this season facing lots of older pitchers in the Midwest League. Now he is batting .254 for Johnson City against age-appropriate competition. Torres doesn't offer speed on the bases and to this point he hasn't demonstrated much power either.