Here's a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals through their weekend series with the Los Angeles Angels:
TRENDING UP
Jose Martinez, OF: Good news has been hard to find with the sputtering Cardinals offense. But here's some: Martinez is finally heating up again. He launched a solo homer in Sunday night's 6-4 loss to the Angels at Busch Stadium. He is 8 for 22 in his last seven games with two homers and five RBIs. That's the sort of production the team has been missing from right field.
Kolten Wong, 2B: He entertained the ESPN audience by deflecting a chopper up the middle with his glove to Paul DeJong at second base to start a pretty double play. Wong also hit a two-run double to fuel a last-ditch comeback bid. He went 3 for 10 in the series with a walk, two runs scored and three RBIs.
Tyler Webb, RP: With closer Jordan Hicks feeling some wear and tear, everybody else in the bullpen must do more. Webb stepped in for Hicks in the ninth inning Saturday to earn his first save of the season. Then he got five outs without allowing a run Sunday. Webb has pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his last three appearances.
Giovanni Gallegos, RP: His flawless June continued as he blanked the Angels in the eighth inning -- before things went haywire for the normally reliable John Gant in the ninth. Gallegos lowered his earned-run average to 2.60 with the scoreless inning of middle relief.
Tommy Edman, INF: Apparently he doesn't want to return to Triple-A Memphis any time soon. Edman smacked a pinch-hit triple Sunday to demonstrate his surprising power. He is 5 for 14 with a double, that triple and a two-run homer during his first big league call-up. Edman is making the most of his chance to fill in for the injured Jedd Gyorko.
TRENDING DOWN
Matt Carpenter. 3B: He capped a tough weekend by whiffing with Edman at third base and two outs in the eighth inning. Since his three-hit game against the Miami Marlins, Carpenter has gone 3 for 24 as his batting average slipped back to .218.
Paul DeJong, SS: He, too, had a rough weekend at the plate. DeJong went hitless in five at bats Sunday and in 13 at bats for the series. He went 2 for 25 with one RBI in his last six games as his batting average fell to .264.
Harrison Bader, OF: He got the start in center field against lefty Angels starter Tyler Skaggs despite his ugly 1-for-26 June downturn. Bader responded by going hitless in three at bats (albeit with a walk and a run scored) as his batting average sank to .209. It looks like Dexter Fowler will have to play more center field than anyone expected this year.
Johan Oviedo, SP: He threw 50 pitches in his Sunday start for Double-A Springfield and 24 of them were balls. Oviedo (1-4, 6.84 ERA) walked three batters, threw a wild pitch and allowed a homer in his two innings as his struggles continued. But he allowed just the one run, so there's that.
Oviedo allowed 24 earned runs in his previous five starts.