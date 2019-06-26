Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Dominic Leone, RP: He allowed 19 runs on 24 hits and nine walks in 18 1/3 innings for the Cardinals in April and May, then went to Triple-A Memphis seeking to regain his command. It took a while, but he finally did. In his last six minor league appearances Leone allowed just one run (on a solo homer) in 10 innings. He allowed just one other hit during that span while walking nobody and striking out 12 batters. Leone carried that sharpness into Tuesday night's game, throwing two scoreless innings in the 7-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals will count on him to fill a middle relief role with Carlos Martinez replacing surgery-bound Jordan Hicks as the closer.
Tyler Webb, RP: Like Leone, Webb becomes more important after the demise of Hicks. Every reliever must do more to keep the Cardinals alive. Webb breezed through the ninth inning Tuesday, retiring the A's on nine pitches. He has thrown 3 1/3 scoreless innings in his last four appearances while lowering his earned-run average to 3.95. He has walked just one batter in his last nine appearances.
Marcell Ozuna, OF: Well, somebody on this team can hit. Ozuna is 6 for 14 in his last four games with three walks, two homers, three runs scored and five RBIs. He tried to generate some offense Tuesday while reaching base four times with a double, a single and two walks. But with his teammates going 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position, Ozuna never scored.
Tommy Edman, INF: He came off the bench Tuesday to deliver another pinch hit. Edman is 6 for 15 in his first 11 big league games with a double, a triple, a home run and two stolen bases. He continues filling the Jedd Gyorko role better than Gyorko did this season between injuries.
Junior Fernandez, RP: Given the litany of Cardinals pitching injuries, it's worth noting the long-awaited development of Fernandez. He threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out five batters with no walks in his debut for Memphis Tuesday night in a 10-4 loss to Nashville. Fernandez turned pro back in 2014 in the Dominican Summer League and he spent parts of five seasons pitching for advanced Class A Palm Beach. And he is still just 22 years old! Fernandez was 1-1 with a 1.55 ERA and five saves in 18 games for Double-A Springfield this season before finally reaching the Triple-A level.
TRENDING DOWN
Jack Flaherty, SP: The growing pains continue for this potential staff ace. Flaherty (4-5, 4.75 ERA) hasn't recorded a victory since May 12. The Cardinals have won just two of his last seven starts. He was in good shape Tuesday night until the fifth inning, when the A's teed off on him for six runs. This loss offered one more reminder that that Cardinals must look outside the organization for starting pitching help.
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: His struggles continued as he went 0 for 4 with a walk Tuesday night, going hitless for the fifth time in his last eight games. Goldschmidt went 5 for 30 during that span with just two extra-base hits and two RBIs. He is batting just .218 with runners in scoring position this season. His .762 on-base plus slugging percentage this season is well off his career mark of .918.