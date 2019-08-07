Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Miles Mikolas, SP: He did his part Tuesday night, hanging tough in his duel with Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw as the Cardinals suffered a 3-1 loss in Los Angeles. Mikolas (7-13, 3.94 earned-run average) pitched into the seventh inning and allowed just two runs. He has allowed just eight runs in his last five starts, a span of 33 innings. Mikolas lowered his ERA from 4.53 during that stretch and ran his streak of allowing two walks or fewer to 38 games.
Kolten Wong, 2B: He came off the bench for two at-bats and got another opposite-field hit, lifting his a batting average to .269 and his on-base percentage to .350. Wong has 10 hits in 26 at-bats during his last seven games, extending the upturn that began in June and extended through his red-hot July -- when he hit .357 with a .903 on-base plus slugging percentage. Right now Wong is the only everyday Cardinals player producing to his desired level.
Tyler Webb, RP: Relievers are coming and going at a dizzying rate as manager Mike Shildt struggles to keep his bullpen viable on a night-to-night basis. So every appearance is magnified for fringe relievers like Webb, who held the Dodgers scoreless with a crisp 13-pitch performance in the eighth inning Tuesday. He has allowed just one run in his last seven appearances since returning from Triple-A Memphis, a span of 7 2/3 innings. He is clinging to his role as the second lefthanded reliever by handling mostly low-leverage assignments.
TRENDING DOWN
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: His recent slump continued as he went hitless in four at bats Tuesday night and 0 for 2 with runners in scoring position. Goldschmidt is hitless in 10 at bats in his last three games and he has driven home just one run in his last eight games. He is batting just .217 with runners in scoring position this season and .222 with RISP and two out. This failure to produce in critical scenarios adds up to big-time trouble for the Cardinals offense.
Marcell Ozuna, OF: Since recovering from finger fractures and returning to left field after his brief rehabilitation stint in the minors, Ozuna has drawn a walk in each of his four games back. That's the good news. But he has produced just one single in his 12 at bats and that's bad news for this sputtering team.
Tommy Edman, INF-OF: He almost got a scrappy-style hit by popping a bunt over the head of Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger. But baserunner Matt Carpenter had to hold near first base on the unusual play and Bellinger recovered to get the force-out at second. Edman went hitless in three at bats overall and fell deeper into his 2-for-22 rut.
Elehuris Montero, 3B: He was climbing fast in the Cardinals organization until this season. He struggled to make the big jump to Double-A Springfield after spending just 24 games at advanced Class A Palm Beach last season. Montero also suffered a broken hamate bone that sidelined him for several weeks. Since returning from the injury he has gone 4 for 31 for the S-Cards with eight strikeouts as his Texas League batting average sank to .197.