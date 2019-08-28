Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Yadier Molina, C: He went 3 for 3 with a walk, a double, two homers and three RBIs to lead the Cardinals past the Brewers 6-4 Tuesday night in Milwaukee. Molina has seven multi-homer games in his career and four have come against the Brewers. He passed Ted Simmons for most career multi-homer games by a Cardinals catcher. In the first two games of this series Molina has hit three homers, scored four runs and driven home six runs. He is batting .321 with runners in scoring position this season.
Harrison Bader, OF: He went 3 for 4 with a run scored and a RBI as his offensive reboot continued. Bader has hit safely in his last five games, going 8 for 19 with two walks, two doubles, five runs scored, five RBIs and a stolen base. Since returning from his remedial hitting stint in the minors, he has hit .360 with an on-base percentage of .500.
Kolten Wong, 2B: His bruised toe is feeling much, much better. Wong came off the bench to go 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base Tuesday. He continues to drive the ball to all fields to confound extreme fielding shifts. Wong is hitting .338 in August after batting .357 in July. He should be back in the starting lineup today.
Marcell Ozuna, OF: He had two hits in four at bats to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Ozuna went 14 for 30 with four walks, two doubles, a triple, two homers, nine runs scored and 10 RBIs during that stretch. He is batting .321 this month with an on-base plus slugging percentage of .971.
Carlos Martinez, RP: He made Tuesday night's save as exciting as possible, putting the potential tying runs on base in the ninth inning and almost allowing a three-run homer. But Martinez ultimately earned a five-out save to keep the Cardinals rolling. During the team's 15-3 surge this month he has earned one victory and five saves.
Tyler O'Neill, OF: He continued his recovery from his wrist injury by hitting a double and a homer in four at bats Tuesday for Double-A Springfield. After going 3 for 9 with three walks for Memphis during his rehabilitation relegation, he has gone 3 for 9 in two games for Springfield.
Jose Martinez, OF: He, too, is progressing at Springfield on his rehab assignment. Martinez had a single and two walks in four plate appearances Tuesday. He is 2 for 5 with a double and three walks in his first two games back from a his shoulder injury.
Justin Williams, OF: He went 2 for 4 with a walk, a home run and two runs scored for Triple-A Memphis as the Redbirds split a doubleheader with the New Orleans Baby Cakes. Williams is batting .375 with a 1.113 OPS in 30 games since moving up from Double-A Springfield. That's great, but he has O'Neill, Lane Thomas, Randy Arozarena and Dylan Carlson ahead of him in the organizational pecking order. Once again the Cardinals are awash in outfielders.
TRENDING DOWN
Andrew Miller, RP: He faced three batters Tuesday and retired just one of them, forcing Carlos Martinez to enter the game with one out in the eighth inning. Miller has struggled with his command recently, walking five batters in 5 2/3 innings in his last seven appearances. He has a 4.32 ERA in 11 outings this month.