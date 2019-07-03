Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Yairo Munoz, INF-OF: Manager Mike Shildt has been looking for somebody, anybody, to step up as the leadoff hitter. Munoz raised his hand by hitting a two-run homer in the seventh inning of Tuesday night's 5-4 loss to the Mariners in Seattle. He started at third base in place of the injured Matt Carpenter and later moved to center field. How many big leaguers have that kind of versatility? Munoz went 5 for 11 in his last four games with a walk, a stolen base, a double, that homer and five RBIs. He is finally getting his chance to play this season and he's making the most of it.
Jose Martinez, OF: He looked comfortable in the designated hitter role Tuesday while smacking solo homers in the first and sixth innings. Martinez is 5 for 16 in his last four games with a walk, a double, those two homers and three runs scored.
Dominic Leone, RP: He continued his resurgence by getting two outs as the first man out of the bullpen. Leone has allowed one run, on a solo homer, in 4 1/3 innings in his first four games back from Triple-A Memphis.
Tyler Webb, RP: He relieved Leone and got four outs Tuesday night to keep the game moving. That was Webb's sixth consecutive scoreless outing, covering 4 2/3 innings. He lowered his season ERA from 4.50 to 3.72 during that span.
Randy Arozarena, OF: Memphis lost a doubleheader to the fierce New Orleans Baby Cakes on Tuesday, but Arozarena made the most of the extra playing time. He reached base six times (double, two walks, three singles) and scored twice while hitting out of the leadoff spot. Arozarena is batting .392 with a 1.038 on-base plus slugging percentage in 20 games since moving up from the Double-A level. He hit .309 at Springfield before his promotion.
Mike Mayers, RP: He threw a scoreless inning in the first game for Memphis while continuing his latest comeback from arm trouble. Mayers has allowed one run (on a solo homer) in his first three games since coming off the injured list and getting into rehabilitation mode.
TRENDING DOWN
Jake Flaherty, SP: He struggled with his command again Tuesday, throwing 103 pitches while failing to get out of the fifth inning. Flaherty allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks as his earned-run average climbed to 4.90. He has allowed four or more earned runs in four of his last five starts. He has just one "quality start" in his last six tries.
Harrison Bader, OF: His weeks-long struggle continued Tuesday as he went hitless in two at bats before departing for a pinch-hitter. Bader has just two hits in his last 39 at bats with zero RBIs during that extended slump. He got a bad start to July after hitting just .155 in June. He is flirting with the Mendoza Line with his .203 season average.
Ryan Helsley, RP: Like Mayers, he is on the comeback trail after coming off the IL. Unlike Mayers, he is struggling. Helsley allowed a two-run homer by our old friend Magneuris Sierra in the first Memphis loss Tuesday. In this first three outings back to active duty, the hard-throwing Helsley has walked five batters and allowed six runs while retiring just five batters. So it could be a while before we see him again.