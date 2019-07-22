Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Yairo Munoz, INF-OF: He got another start at third base in Matt Carpenter's absence and took full advantage while powering the Cardinals to their 3-1 victory over the Reds Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. Munoz went 3 for 4 with a bloop RBI single over a pulled-in infield, a triple off the top of the left field wall and a homer well into the left field seats. He also stole a base and scored twice. Munoz went 4 for 8 in the last three games of the Red series to lift his batting average to .306.
Giovanny Gallegos, RP: He defused a major fifth-inning crisis after entering the game with the bases loaded, one out and the Cardinals clinging to a 2-0 lead. Gallegos (2-1, 2.31 earned-run average) struck out Josh VanMeter and Scooter Gennett to end that threat, then he worked another scoreless inning to earn the relief victory.
Jack Flaherty, SP: He wasn't happy about departing the game for Gallegos after loading the bases and getting one out in the fifth. Flaherty had thrown 4 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking two, and he wanted to work his way out of that inning. But his pitch count was up to 86 on a hot afternoon and Gallegos got him out of that jam. Flaherty has allowed just two runs in 18 1/2 innings in his last three starts while lowering his ERA from 4.90 to 4.24.
Carlos Martinez, RP: He closed out the victory to earn his fifth save since the All-Star break. And this time Martinez (eight saves in 10 opportunities, 3.65 ERA) threw a scoreless inning after battling fatigue and allowing five runs in his previous three relief outings.
Adolis Garcia, OF: He is still struggling to make consistent contact at the plate, but he is building impressive power numbers at the Triple-A level. Garcia, 26, went 3 for 6 with a grand slam, a three-run homer and a RBI single as Memphis rolled to a 13-2 victory at Omaha. He is gone 9 for 26 with (ahem) six homers and 14 RBIs in his last six games for the Redbirds. Garcia is hitting just .241 this season, but he has 15 doubles, five triples, 22 homers and 70 RBIs.
Ronnie Williams, RP: His conversion from starting to relieving has gone swimmingly. Williams, a second-round pick back in 2014, earned the relief victory as Double-A Springfield won 3-2 at Corpus Christi Sunday. He is 2-1 with a 3.24 ERA in 14 games after going 3-2 with a 3.70 ERA in 19 games for advanced Class A Palm Beach.
TRENDING DOWN
Harrison Bader, OF: He went hitless in four at bats Sunday -- including two at bats with runners in scoring position -- as his offensive struggle continued. Bader did reach base on a run-producing error and he did steal a base, so his day wasn't a complete loss offensively. But he has just three hits in 23 at bats since the Fourth of July.
Dexter Fowler, OF: He hit one really long foul ball and reached on a single in his four at bats Sunday, but he has hit another offensive rut. Fowler is 1 for 16 in his last five games with nine strikeouts, one walk, one run scored and no RBIs. He has struck out 15 times since the All-Star break.
Rangel Ravelo, 1B: The Memphis shuttle dropped him off at the Great American Ball Park for another spot start in place of the resting Paul Goldschmidt. Ravelo went hitless in four at bats to fall to 1 for 12 during his brief and intermittent exposures to big league pitching.