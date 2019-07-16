Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Tyler O'Neill, OF: It could be some time before regular leftfielder Marcell Ozuna recovers from his finger fractures. So this is go time for O'Neill. This is his chance to advance his career. He struck again Monday night, smashing a pair of two-run homers to power the Cardinals to their 7-0 victory over the bumbling Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. O'Neill is 12 for 32 (.375) in July with three doubles, three homers, seven runs scored and nine RBIs. As manager Mike Shildt would say, he is doing damage.
Miles Mikolas, SP: The Cardinals need a big finish from him this season and he delivered Monday night with the rare complete game shutout. He met the quality start metric for the third time in five outings. Mikolas (6-9, 4.25 earned-run average) allowed eight earned runs in 30 innings during that span while cutting nearly 70 points off of his season ERA. He has a 2.15 ERA at home this season and he's held opponents to a .226 batting average at Busch. As for his road splits, well, don't ask.
Dexter Fowler, OF: A year ago, fly balls fell in all around him in right field. His defense was as almost as disappointing as his woeful batting. Fowler has made a full recovery on both fronts this season. Not only is he hitting again -- .343 in July with a 1.015 on-base plus slugging percentage -- but he is running down gap shots and making accurate throws back to the infield. Fowler went 1 for 2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly Monday night and he triggered a double play with another nice running/extending catch. That's a nice night's work.
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: OK, so his double was a bit fortuitous. Pirates leftfielder Corey Dickerson had trouble reading fly balls Monday, including Goldschmidt's drive that clanked off his glove at the left field wall. But Goldschmidt also walked twice and scored three runs during the game. He has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, going 12 for 39 during that span with four walks, two doubles, three homers, 10 runs scored and nine RBIs.
Randy Arozarena, OF: He keeps waving his hands at Memphis, hoping to draw the attention of Cardinals management. Arozarena hit a two-run homer Monday at the Triple-A Redbirds beat Round Rock 8-6. He his batting .362 with an OPS of 1.001 since moving up from Double-A Springfield.
Junior Fernandez, RP: He threw two scoreless innings in that game, striking out four batters to earn his second hold since moving up from Springfield. After going 1-1 with five saves and a 1.55 ERA in 18 relief appearances at Double-A, Fernandez has allowed just one run in 11 1/3 innings in seven games at Memphis. He has struck out 15 batters and walked only three since his promotion. The Pacific Coast League is hitting just .128 against him. Given the dearth of near-term pitching depth in this organization. Fernandez's breakout has been comforting.
TRENDING DOWN
Harrison Bader, OF: He drew a walk Monday night, but he went hitless in his other three at bats. After hitting just .155 in June, Bader is batting just .174 (4 for 23 with eight strikeouts) thus far in July. He is trying to make the necessary adjustments at the plate, but that's no small challenge at this level.
Tommy Edman, INF: He came off the bench to make another out Monday after star-crossed Matt Carpenter fouled a ball off of his foot. Edman is hitless in his last six at bats and he has suffered a 7-for-40 reality check since June 26.
Genesis Cabrera, SP-RP: His struggle at Memphis continued Tuesday as Round Rock shelled him for six runs in three innings. Cabrera has a 6.42 ERA in 12 starts and two relief appearances at Triple-A this season.