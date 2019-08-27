Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Marcell Ozuna, OF: His bases-clearing double broke open Monday night's 12-2 victory over the Brewers in Milwaukee. Ozuna has hit safely in his last seven games, going 12 for 26 during that span with four walks, two doubles, a triple, two homers, nine runs scored and 10 RBIs. He is batting .312 this month with a .970 on-base plus slugging percentage.
The Cardinals are going to look stupid if they let this guy depart as a free agent.
Tommy Edman, INF-OF: He stayed hot by getting three hits, including a double, in six at-bats Monday while filling in for the injured Kolten Wong at second base. Edman scored three times in the game. He has gone 17 for 44 with 12 runs scored in his last 10 games to earn regular work somewhere in the lineup.
Dexter Fowler, OF: His run-scoring single Monday gave him 19 RBIs in his last 15 games. That's not the sort of run production the Cardinals expect from their leadoff hitter, but they will gladly take it. Fowler is 6 for 25 with seven walks, two doubles, a homer, five runs scored and 11 RBIs in his last seven games.
Dominic Leone, RP: He has added badly needed depth to the bullpen since his latest return from Triple-A Memphis. Leone got five outs Tuesday night, working around two hits allowed to keep the game moving. He has thrown 3 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and no walks in his first three appearances back from the minors.
Jose Martinez, OF: On the mend from his shoulder injury, Martinez went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs Monday during his rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield. He fared a bit better than fellow rehab assignee Tyler O'Neill, who went 1 for 5 with two strikeouts in the 10-7 loss to Frisco. O'Neill, who is working his way back from a wrist injury, and Martinez will rejoin the Cardinals by Sept. 1 at the latest.
Austin Gomber, SP-RP: With Shildt making heavy use of his bullpen, he will need all the arms the Cardinals can round up through the September roster expansion. Gomber threw a scoreless inning for Springfield to continue his comeback from shoulder trouble, so he could become a candidate for a low-leverage role next month.
TRENDING DOWN
Adam Wainwright, SP: He should have enjoyed a cakewalk to his 17th career victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Instead he failed to get out of the fourth inning after needing 90 pitches to get just 11 outs. Wainwright has allowed 14 hits and seven walks in 8 2/3 innings in his last two starts as his earned-run average climbed back to 4.53. Not good.
Matt Carpenter, 3B: After his rare offensive outburst Sunday, he got a chance to build on that success Monday. Manager Mike Shildt started him against lefthanded Brewers pitcher Gio Gonzalez . . . and Carpenter was the one Cardinal that Gonzalez handled easily. Carpenter went hitless with one walk in five plate appearances and he failed twice with runners in scoring position as his suffering continued.