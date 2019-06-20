St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon launches a ball during a game between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in St. Louis. Photo by Brian Munoz, bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals after their walk-off win over the Marlins on Wednesday:
TRENDING UP
Daniel Ponce de Leon, SP: The Cardinals are getting much-needed help from their organizational pitching depth. Ponce de Leon threw six scoreless innings Wednesday night as the Cardinals edged Miami 2-1 in 11 innings at Busch Stadium. He allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out six Marlins. In three big league appearances this season Ponce de Leon has allowed just two runs in 15 innings. He walked eight batters in those games, but he allowed just five hits and he struck out 16. We'll see what happens when the league gets a book on him, but for now Ponce de Leon is bolstering the staff.
Jordan Hicks, RP: All that rest he got this month came in handy Wednesday. Hicks pitched two scoreless innings to extend the game to the 11th inning. He has thrown six scoreless innings in his five scattered outings since June 2, walking nobody and striking out five. Hicks lowered his earned-run average from 3.98 to .308 during that span.
John Gant, RP: He continued his push for All-Star Game consideration by setting down the Marlins on 10 pitches in the 11th inning to earn the relief victory. Gant (7-0, three saves, 10 holds, 1.58 ERA) has thrown five scoreless innings in his last three outings.
Dexter Fowler, OF: OK, so he struck out four times against the Marlins. But his bloop single to left in the sixth inning drove in the precious run that allowed the Cardinals to extend the game into extra innings. That give Paul Goldschmidt a chance to decide it with his long walk-off homer in the 11th. Fowler has three homers and 10 RBIs in his last six games.
Matt Carpenter, 3B: He reached base three times (single, two walks) in five plate appearances Wednesday night. Although his vexing power outage has continued (just two homers in 52 June at bats), Carpenter put up OK numbers for a lead-off hitter during his last 30 days: .268 batting average, .376 on-base percentage, three stolen bases and 12 runs scored. Is this the new normal for him?
TRENDING DOWN
Marcell Ozuna, OF: He left a huge hole in the middle of the Cardinals batting order by going hitless in five at bats in the clean-up spot Wednesday. Ozuna is 4 for 28 in his last eight games with eight strikeouts and just one RBI. After driving home 28 runs in April and 22 more in May, he has just six RBIs so far in June.
Harrison Bader, OF: He came off the bench to score the first Cardinals run as a pinch-runner. But Bader was hitless in two at bats, leaving him 0 for 18 with nine strikeouts in his last seven games. He has gone 9 for 63 with 24 strikeouts since May 26 as his batting average plunged from .265 to .217. Bader is batting just .152 at Busch Stadium this season. But it's not like the team has great alternatives at this point.
Matt Wieters, C: He got a rare start as manager Mike Shildt decided to start his bench players Wednesday and give some struggling starters a break. This decision did not yield offensive fireworks. Wieters went 0 for 3 with a walk, leaving him 1 for 31 with 13 strikeouts since May 30.
