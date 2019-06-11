Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Michael Wacha, SP: Look, there's some good Cardinals news! After the team suffered another Wrigley Field sweep from the Chicago Cubs it desperately needed a positive development. Wacha (4-2, 5.63 earned-run average) delivered it by holding the Marlins scoreless for six innings in Monday's 4-1 victory in Miami. This gem came on the heels of his 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief against Cincinnati in his last appearance out of the bullpen. Prior to that, he allowed 12 runs on 12 hits (including four homers) and six walks in 5 2/3 innings during his previous two outings. So for the moment he is filling one of the team's rotation voids -- which is critical with Adam Wainwright shelved by a hamstring strain and Alex Reyes still scraping off rush during his latest rehab assignment.
Marcell Ozuna, OF: At there is one Cardinals outfielder still hitting the ball. Ozuna went 2 for 3 with a double, a walk and a run scored Monday back in his old home park in Miami. In his last three games he went 6 for 11 with that double, a homer, three runs scored and three RBIs. Ozuna is tied for third in the National League with 54 RBIs this season.
Kolten Wong, 2B: OK, so he wasn't awarded a hit Monday night. But his sacrifice bunt became wildly successful when it forced the pivotal two-run throwing error by Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro. Wong went 10 for 31 in his last nine games with three doubles, three stolen bases, three runs scored and three RBIs.
Jordan Hicks, RP: He hasn't been super busy lately with the Cardinals in a funk. But Hicks (13 saves, 3.63 ERA) closed out Monday's victory while working around one single allowed. He has earned saves in his last two appearances and recorded three of his six outs with strikeouts.
Dominic Leone, RP: He is trying to work his way back from Triple-A Memphis after his stuff spun out of control at the big league level. Leone has thrown three scoreless innings in his last two minor-league appearances. And in his last four outings, he limited opponents to one run on three hits and two walks in six innings. So that's progress.
TRENDING DOWN
Jose Martinez, OF: Manager Mike Shildt tried to jar him back on track by starting him in the No. 2 spot in the batting order Monday night with shortstop Paul DeJong getting a night off. That did not trigger change. Martinez went hitless in four at bats and struck out twice. After his torrid start -- he was hitting .375 on May 1 -- he cooled off last month and went stone cold (1 for 13) this month. Martinez has not driven him a run since May 18.
Dexter Fowler, OF: He came off the bench to make another out Monday night and play some right field in relief of Martinez. Fowler has fallen into a 2-for-16 rut that lowered his season batting average to .241. After hitting .343 in April, he plummeted to .171 in May and .200 thus far in June.
Matt Wieters, C: Catcher Yadier Molina is edging closer to returning from his hand injury and that is welcome news to this flagging offense. In his place Wieters, a former All-Star, has failed miserably at the plate. He added another 0-for-4 appearance to his pile Monday and he went hitless in two at bats with runners in scoring position. Wieters went 1 for 27 with 13 strikeouts and zero walks in his last seven games.