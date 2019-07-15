Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Adam Wainwright, SP: He bounced back nicely from his back spasms, throwing seven shutout innings as the Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium. Wainwright (6-7, 3.99 earned-run average) struck out seven batters, walked just one and allowed just four hits. This was his third consecutive quality start; Wainwright allowed just four runs while striking out 22 batters in 18 2/3 innings during that span. So he is hanging onto his spot in the rotation with both hands.
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: After going hitless in seven at bats (but reaching base once on catcher's interference!) during the first two games of the Arizona series, Goldschmidt went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer Sunday against his old teammates. He has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, going 11 for 37 during that span with two walks, two doubles, three homers and eight RBIs.
Tyler O'Neill, OF: Marcell Ozuna's finger fractures has created an opening for O'Neill to finally log some more outfield time this season -- and he is taking full advantage. He is 9 for 28 (.321) with two walks, three doubles, a homer, five runs scored and five RBIs thus far in July after getting just 13 big-league at bats in May and June. Ozuna won't be back any time soon, so this is O'Neill's time to shine.
Kolten Wong, 2B: He extended his hitting streak to five games Sunday while getting two hits in four at bats. Wong went 8 for 16 during that stretch with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. On the down side, he got picked off first base Sunday and suffered his first caught stealing of the season. Wong was successful on his first 14 stolen base attempts this season.
Carlos Martinez, RP: He walked a batter Sunday but then got the final out to hold the three-run lead and convert his third straight save opportunity. Martinez (2-0, two holds, five saves, 2.18 ERA) has thrown 7 1/3 scoreless innings in his last six relief appearances. He still wants to be a starting pitcher, but he's been outstanding since replacing the injured Jordan Hicks as the closer.
Yairo Munoz, INF-OF: He got Sunday's start at shortstop in favor of workhorse Paul DeJong and went 1 for 4 with a two-out RBI. Munoz is 10 for 31 since June 22 with a double, a triple, two stolen bases and six RBIs.
TRENDING DOWN
Matt Carpenter, 3B: He hit a sacrifice fly Sunday -- for just his 10th RBI since May -- so his first weekend back to active duty wasn't a complete loss. But Carpenter finished the Arizona series 2 for 12 with six strikeouts as his batting average fell to .214 and his on-base plus slugging percentage slipped to .691. So his struggle to regain full power continues.
Tommy Edman, INF: He came off the bench to make an out Sunday, leaving him hitless in five at bats in the Arizona series. Carpenter's return and Munoz's offense surge has reduced his playing opportunity. Edman is now batting .205 with more strikeouts (nine) than hits (eight) as the leadoff hitter. So maybe he's not the answer either.
Bryce Denton, OF: The clock is ticking on this second-round pick from the 2015 draft. Making the jump from high school to the pros has proven problematic. Denton, 21, went 1 for 5 with two strikeouts for Peoria Sunday in a 9-8 loss to Great Lakes. He is batting .189 in 90 at bats back in the Midwest League after hitting just .205 in 100 at bats at advanced Class A Palm Beach. Denton is hitting just .240 in his 321 minor league games.