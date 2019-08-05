Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Kolten Wong, 2B: It's humanly possible for a lefthanded hitter to go the other way with a pitch and deposit a hit into left field. Wong proved that while delivering a RBI single during the Cardinals' 4-2 loss to the Athletics on Sunday afternoon in Oakland. He is 8 for 21 in his last six games. Wong hit .357 with a .432 on-base percentage in July and he has carried that success into August.
Paul DeJong, SS: He continued his modest offensive upturn by hitting a solo homer Sunday. DeJong is 6 for 12 with a double, that homer, three runs scored and two RBIs in his last three games. He had just one hit in 20 at-bats during his previous six games.
Giovanny Gallegos, RP: He was another bright spot during another frustrating Cardinals performance. Gallegos worked around a walk while pitching a scoreless seventh inning Sunday to run his streak of scoreless appearances to 10. He posted a 0.61 ERA in June and a 0.69 ERA in July to shore up the beleaguered bullpen.
Andrew Knizner, C: He continues to contribute as a fill-in during his first extended big league tour. Knizner hit a single, drew a walk and led a double steal Sunday. He is 6 for 23 with three walks, two doubles, a homer and three RBIs in his last seven games, which approximates the offense the Cardinals would get from a healthy Yadier Molina.
Daniel Ponce de Leon, SP: He is back at Triple-A Memphis seeking to sharpen his command. Ponce de Leon threw four shutout innings Sunday as the Redbirds blanked El Paso 2-0. He walked three batters and needed 84 pitches to get 12 outs -- but he struck out eight and didn't allow a hit. Can he add enough polish to give manager Mike Shildt another rotation option for the stretch run?
Randy Arozarena, OF: He reached base three times Sunday (walk, two singles) as the Memphis lead-off hitter Sunday and stole a base. Arozarena is hitting .381 with an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.032. At some point the light-hitting Cardinals will need to find a roster spot and some at-bats for him.
TRENDING DOWN
Matt Carpenter, 2B: He roared back from his 2-for-26 rehabilitation stint in the minor leagues to deliver one leadoff single in five at bats Sunday. At a key point in the game, Carpenter struck out to strand runners at first and second base in the fourth inning. He is batting .215 overall this season and .222 with runners in scoring position and two out.
Tommy Edman, INF-OF: Fans clamoring for the scrappy Edman to replace the struggling Carpenter at third base need to stand down. Edman has two hits in 18 at-bats during his last four games and he has driven home just one run in his last nine games. Scott Rolen he is not.
Dexter Fowler, OF: OK, so he did steal a base after getting hit by a pitch Sunday. But Fowler went 1 for 17 with no RBIs in his last five games and allowed his batting average to slide back to .239. That's not good enough for a regular outfielder on a contending team.
Harrison Bader, OF: Speaking of outfielders not hitting enough, Bader was hitless in four at-bats for Memphis on Sunday. He is batting .211 (four singles in 19 at bats) in five games during his return to the Pacific Coast League.