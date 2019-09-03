Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Kolten Wong, 2B: He hit a triple for the third straight game as the Cardinals edged the Giants 3-1 on Labor Day. Triples are rare, so that's a notable achievement. Wong has produced an extra-base hit in six straight games and he has reached base in 17 consecutive games. In his last seven games he is 13 for 23 with three walks, three doubles, three triples, two stolen bases, five runs scored and seven RBIs. So Wong has made his case to remain up in the batting order.
Dexter Fowler, OF: He keeps doing his table-setting thing from the leadoff spot. Fowler had a .381 on-base percentage in August. He is 6 for 16 in his last five games with two walks, a double, a home run, five runs scored and two RBIs. And as Fowler showed again Monday, he can go get a fly ball, too. Harrison Bader doesn't have to catch everything when he is in the game.
Carlos Martinez, RP: Suddenly he is demonstrating excellent command in the closer's role. That led to more efficient outings and the ability to take more late-inning assignments. Martinez (4-2, 17 saves, 3.23 ERA) has thrown 6 1/3 scoreless innings in his last six appearances while winning one game and saving three others.
Dylan Carlson, OF: He must be sad to see the season end for Triple-A Memphis. Carlson went 3 for 5 with a double and a homer as the Redbirds finished their campaign with a 9-6 loss at Iowa Monday. In 18 games since moving up from Double-A Springfield, he hit .361 with four doubles, two triples, five homers, two stolen bases, 14 runs scored, nine RBIs and a on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.098.
Brace yourself for some serious Dylan Carlson hype next spring. He is officially the Next New Thing for this franchise.
TRENDING DOWN
Marcell Ozuna, OF: While the Cardinals keep finding ways to win, Ozuna keeps making outs from the clean-up spot. The batting order has had to work around him to produce runs during the past week. During the past five games as Ozuna went hitless in 19 at bats. He has gone nine games without driving home a run.
Giovanny Gallegos, RP: After holding the bullpen together for months, Gallegos has shown signs of wear and tear lately. In his last three outings he retired five batters and allowed two runs on four hits. Gallegos has allowed three runs on seven hits in his last 5 2/3 innings.
Adolis Garcia, OF: He finished the season on a down note for Memphis, going 0 for 5 with four strikeouts Monday. Garcia did not get a September call-up to the big leagues despite hitting 22 doubles, six triples and 32 homers this season while driving home 96 runs. His problem is plate discipline. Garcia drew just 22 walks and struck out 159 times this season. Randy Arozarena and Lane Thomas passed him this season and Carlson is in the process of blowing past him as well.
At some point the Cardinals will have to address this outfield overcrowding -- hopefully without just giving players away as they've done in the recent past.