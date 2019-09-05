Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Kolten Wong, 2B: He went 2 for 4 with a stolen base and a run scored as the Cardinals fell 9-8 to the San Francisco Giants Wednesday night at Busch Stadium. That was Wong's fifth multi-hit game in his last eight. He is 15 for 31 in his last nine games with three walks, three doubles, three triples, three stolen bases, six runs scored and seven RBIs.
Yadier Molina, C: Last week's National League Player of the Week just keeps producing. He hit a double, drew a walk and scored a run in five plate appearances Wednesday. Molina has 23 hits in his last 54 at bats (.418) with five doubles, four homers, 11 runs scored and 11 RBIs.
Michael Wacha, SP: Being a team guy, Wacha volunteered to throw a few innings on just three days rest. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and completed two scoreless frames before hitting his low pitch count. During his last two starts Wacha, struck out nine batters while allowing just two runs in nine innings to lower his ERA to 4.98.
Randy Arozarena, OF: He is back on the bottomless Cardinals bench as still another September call-up. Arozarena's pinch-hit double triggered one of the Cardinal comebacks in this crazy game. He is 3 for 9 in his first four big league games.
Malcom Nunez, 3B: This year wasn't all bad for the Cardinals farm system. Johnson City claimed the Appalachian League title by winning the best-of-three championship series against Burlington. Nunez went 2 for 5 with three RBIs as the Cardinals won Game 3 8-6. He went 3 for 8 with two walks, three runs scored and five RBIs in the last two playoff games.
TRENDING DOWN
Giovanny Gallegos, RP: Heavy usage may be catching up to him. The normally reliable Gallegos took Wednesday night's loss by allowing Kevin Pillar's decisive two-run homer in the eighth inning. He has allowed three runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings during his last four relief appearances.
Tyler Webb, RP: He faced five batters in relief of Wacha and retired just one of them, starting a very bad night for the weary Cardinals bullpen. Webb has allowed five runs on four hits and two walks in his last three appearances and 1 1/3 innings.
Marcell Ozuna, OF: He is not going much to build market value during his final month before gaining free agency. During Wednesday night's crazy back-and-forth offensive game, Ozuna went hitless in five at bats from the clean-up spot. He is 2 for 27 in his last seven games with just one walk, one RBI and eight strikeouts. Oddly, Ozuna is hitting just .179 against left-handed pitchers this season.
Harrison Bader, OF: He managed to add a sacrifice fly to the run pile Wednesday, but otherwise he went hitless in 10 at bats with four strikeouts in his last three games. Bader made the final out Wednesday, swinging and missing at Will Smith breaking pitches to strand two runners.