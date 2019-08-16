Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Kolten Wong, 2B: Again, it's humanly possible to hit the ball to all fields with a balanced approach at the plate. Wong poked an outside breaking pitch into the left field corner for a ninth-inning RBI double Thursday night, driving home the only Cardinals run as they fell to the Reds 2-1 in Cincinnati. He was 1 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base in this game and he's 9 for 26 with four walks and three doubles in his last 10 games. Wong is hitting .272 with a .355 on-base percentage. If that's who Kolten Wong really is, the team would be happy with that.
Dexter Fowler, OF: He, too, went 1 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base Thursday. Fowler has gone 9 for 30 with five walks, three doubles, a homer, five runs scored and three RBIs in his last nine games to push his OBP up to .344. So he is holding up OK in the leadoff spot.
Ryan Helsley, RP: The bullpen was braced for a long night, but the long-struggling Michael Wacha actually survived pitching in the Great American Band Box. He held the Reds to their two runs in five innings, which was about the best to be expected. Helsley finished off the game with two scoreless innings, striking out three batters, walking nobody and allowing just one hit. He has thrown five scoreless innings in his two outings during this recall from Triple-A Memphis.
Harrison Bader, OF: While flavor of the week Randy Arozarena went hitless in three at bats for the Cardinals, Bader went 1 for 2 with two walks, a two-run homer and two runs scored as Memphis beat Iowa 5-0 Thursday. He is 8 for 22 in his last six games with four homers, 11 runs scored and nine RBIs. Overall Bader is batting .280 with a .940 OPS during his confidence-rebuilding tour of the Pacific Coast League.
Daniel Ponce de Leon, SP-RP: He threw seven shutout innings for Memphis in that victory, striking out nine batters and walking just two. Ponce de Leon (6-4, 2.95 ERA) will either fill the fifth starter role for the Cardinals down the stretch or add another power arm to the bullpen.
TRENDING DOWN
Matt Carpenter, 3B: Moving him up to the No. 2 slot did not have a magical impact on the Cardinals batting order Thursday. Carpenter went 0 for 3 and got hit by another pitch. He's 2 for 13 in his last five games and he's batting .233 in August after hitting .200 in July, .208 in June, .237 in May and .193 in April. The definition of insanity . . .
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: Another 0-for-4 performance underscored his season-long inconsistency. Goldschmidt is 0 for 11 with a sacrifice fly in his last three games. He is hitless in 25 at bats during his last seven games against teams not named the Pirates. Overall Goldschmidt is batting just .237 with runners in scoring position and .233 with RISP and two out this season.
Paul DeJong, SS: Another 0-for-4 game reminded us that it's been a long time since he has been an impact batter. DeJong has three hits in 22 at bats in his last six games. Overall he is batting .202 with RISP and .175 with RISP and two out this season. After posting an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.053 in April, his OPS for the next three months were .693, .655 and .708. DeJong is sitting at .715 this month.
Yadier Molina, C: He joined the 0-for-4 parade as the Cardinals mustered just two hits and struck out a mind-blowing 15 times against the Reds. Geesh. Can they lower the mound before tonight's game? Molina has one hit in 12 at bats since returning from the injured list.