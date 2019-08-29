Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Kolten Wong, 2B: While the rest of the Cardinals offense took Wednesday afternoon off, he went 3 for 4 with a solo homer during a 4-1 loss to the Brewers in Milwaukee. Wong is 6 for 9 with two doubles, that homer and three RBIs in his last three games. He is batting .362 in August with a .436 on-base percentage. Now, if he could just cut down on those errors committed while trying to make fancy plays . . .
Jack Flaherty, SP: Once again he was the victim of poor offensive support. Flaherty held the Brewers to two earned run in six innings while recording still another quality start. He also reached base on the bunt single, something you don't see every day from a pitcher. He has a 0.61 earned-run average in six August starts and a 0.98 ERA in nine starts since the All-Star break. There is no better 8-7 pitcher in Our National Pastime today.
Jose Martinez, OF: He went 2 for 4 with a RBI for Double-A Springfield Wednesday during a 3-1 victory over Frisco. Martinez is 4 for 9 with a three walks, a double and three RBIs on his rehabilitation assignment. His shoulder has healed and he has scraped off whatever rust accumulated during his down time.
Randy Arozarena, OF: After enjoying his first cup of coffee with the Cardinals, he went right back to work at Triple-A Memphis and continued raking. He went 2 for 5 with a two-run homer Wednesday as the Redbirds devoured the New Orleans Baby Cakes 11-3. He is batting .367 with an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.044 for Memphis this season. We should see him with the Cardinals again next week.
Edmundo Sosa, INF: Handyman Jedd Gyorko is long gone. So is Drew Robinson, who got his release Wednesday as the Cardinals created an opening on their 40-man roster for another pitcher. So perhaps Sosa has become more valuable as the Next Man Up on the utility front. He went 4 for 5 with two runs scored Wednesday for Memphis. Sosa is batting .292 overall with an .800 OPS. And this month he has hit .360 with three doubles, four homers and 16 RBIs. He could become the rich man's Breyvic Valera.
Andrew Knizner, C: He will back with the Cardinals with the Sept. 1 roster expansion and that will free up fellow catcher Matt Wieters to do more pinch-hitting down the stretch. Knizner has enjoyed a late power surge at Memphis, going 8 for 19 in his last six games with four homers and six RBIs. After spending most of July with the Cardinals, he has a posted a minor-league .979 OPS in August.
TRENDING DOWN
Paul Goldschmidt,1B: He went 1 for 4 Wednesday, but he was hitless in two at bats with runners in scoring position. Goldschmidt went 1 for 9 with five strikeouts in the last two games at Milwaukee. He is hitting just .235 with runners in scoring position this season and .242 with RISP and two out.