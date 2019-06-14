Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Kolten Wong, 2B: Maybe, just maybe, he has finally moved back onto a positive offensive track after two painful months. Wong started Thursday night's game-tying rally in New York with his RBI single in the ninth inning. Since May 31 he has gone 14 for 41 with three doubles, four stolen bases, six runs scored and four RBIs. Wong has added some length to the batting order, but that offense needs more heft in the middle.
Harrison Bader, OF: His RBI double scored Wong and tied the Mets 4-4 in New York Thursday night. That clutch hit -- and the ongoing downpour in Queens -- forced the game's suspension in the ninth inning. We'll see tonight if the Cardinals capitalize on that game-saving rally. Bader went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two stolen bases in the series opener against the Mets. With four doubles, a triple and two homers in June, he has an on-base plus slugging percentage of .999 this month.
Marcell Ozuna, OF: His run production has slowed -- no thanks to his slumping teammates -- but he has remained one of this team's few steady hitters. Ozuna went 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored Thursday. He is 12 for 33 in his last nine games with three walks, two stolen bases, a double, two homers, seven runs scored and four RBIs.
Giovanny Gallegos, RP: He tagged in for the struggling starting pitcher Jack Flaherty Thursday and got five outs on just 17 pitches, 14 of them strikes. Gallegos (2.97 earned-run average in 25 games this season) struck out three batters and allowed no hits or walks. He has thrown 7 1/3 scoreless innings in five appearances this month while allowing just three hits. He has helped keep a tough pitching scenario from getting ugly.
TRENDING DOWN
Jose Martinez, OF: His uncharacteristic offensive struggle continued with 0-for-4 performance Thursday night in New York. Remember when he hit .400 back in April? That seems like a long, long time ago. Martinez has hit .111 in June (2 for 18) after batting just .241 in May.
Dexter Fowler, OF: He came off the bench to make another out pinch-hitting Thursday. So Fowler is not offering a compelling offensive alternative to Martinez in right field. He is hitting .214 in June after batting just .171 in May. Fowler has driven home just three runs since May 22. And it's not like he's doing amazing defensive work in the outfield.
Jack Flaherty, SP: He struggled for his second consecutive start, exiting with one out in the sixth inning after allowing four runs again. In his last two starts Flaherty lasted a total of nine innings while allowing eight runs on 11 hits (including two homers) and five walks. His ERA soared from 3.76 to 4.28 in those outings. When the Cardinals really needed him to step up, he slipped.
Alex Reyes, SP: With pitching injuries piling up for the Cardinals, this would be a great time for Reyes to push past his own injuries and contribute at the big league level. But Thursday night's start for Memphis was not encouraging. Reyes walked four batters and allowed four runs while retiring just nine batters. He allowed just two hits, but one of them was a three-run homer. In eight games at the Triple-A level this season Reyes has a 6.95 ERA.