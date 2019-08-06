Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Kolten Wong, 2B: On a night when the slumping Cardinals managed just two hits during their 8-0 loss to the mighty Dodgers on Monday in Los Angeles, Wong reached base twice in four plate appearances. He hit a double and got hit by a pitch, leaving him 9 for 24 in his last six games. His batting average is up to .267, the highest it's been since April, and his on-base percentage is back up to .349.
Ryan Helsley, RP: He hopped off the Memphis shuttle and threw three scoreless innings to keep this game from getting any worse. Better yet, Helsley spared the weary bullpen any more abuse. He walked four batters and needed 60 pitches to get his nine outs -- but he held the powerful Dodgers to one hit, a single. Helsley has thrown five shutout innings during his last two big league appearances, lowering his earned-run average to 2.35.
Yadier Molina, C: His healing thumb tendon must have felt pretty good Monday in Memphis. Molina went 2 for 4 with a three-run homer and a RBI single as the Triple-A Redbirds beat El Paso 10-4. Previously he was hitless in four at bats during this rehabilitation stint.
Dominic Leone, RP: He threw a scoreless ninth inning in Memphis to close out the victory, striking out three batters while working around one hit allowed. Leone has allowed just one run in 5 1/3 innings while striking out 11 batters during his first four games back in the Pacific Coast League.
TRENDING DOWN
Michael Wacha, SP: He got another chance to regain his spot in the starting rotation and, well, let's just say that it didn't go well. Wacha allowed Cody Bellinger's three-run homer and Joc Pederson's solo shot while failing to get through the fourth inning. He allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks in his first August appearance after allowing opponents to hit .346 against him in July. So now who does manager Mike Shildt turn to?
Adalberto Mejia, RP: There's low-hanging fruit that the Cardinals are fond of picking . . . then there is fruit that has been sitting on the ground for a while going bad. He has wasted no time showing why the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels let him go this season. Mejia relieved Wacha and allowed the Dodgers to tack on a couple more runs Monday night. He has allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk in his first three innings as a Cardinal. Next!
Matt Carpenter, 3B: He stacked another 0-for-4 performance onto his large pile of empty offensive performances, setting the tempo for the Cardinals' offensive no-show. Carpenter is 1 for 9 since returning from his 2-for-26 rehabilitation stint in the minors. His batting average peaked at .250 during the fourth game of the season, but it has seldom crept over .220 since then.
Marcell Ozuna, OF: He did draw a walk and he did steal in base in this game, but he was hitless in his three other plate appearances Monday. Ozuna is 1 for 9 with three walks but zero RBIs since returning from the injured list and his brief minor league rehabilitation stint.