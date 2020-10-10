Gordon on the NHL: Armstrong does business as usual with Krug signing

In the end, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong remained disciplined with his payroll management.

In the end, Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo remained resolute about bargaining on his terms and using the market leverage to meet his contract goals.

And so the melodrama finally played out. Pietrangelo will continue his pursuit of the optimal contract and the Blues will move forward with former Bruins defenseman Torey Krug instead.

The moves can move on from this standoff and fans can finally move on to other topics.

"I don't think anyone here is expecting me to replace an Alex Pietrangelo. I think the world of him as a player,” Krug told reporters. “I don't know him personally, but I just think we're different people, different players. I don't think anyone can come in here and fill his shoes."

That’s why Armstrong made a good-faith effort to retain Pietrangelo through their protracted negotiations. According to various reports, he was willing to commit $64 million to him over eight years.

Armstrong told reporters Friday night that he made some concessions on the contract structure, including a partial no-movement clause, which he has not offered to other players.