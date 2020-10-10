Gordon on the NHL: Armstrong does business as usual with Krug signing

In the end, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong remained disciplined with his payroll management.
In the end, Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo remained resolute about bargaining on his terms and using the market leverage to meet his contract goals.
And so the melodrama finally played out. Pietrangelo will continue his pursuit of the optimal contract and the Blues will move forward with former Bruins defenseman Torey Krug instead.
The moves can move on from this standoff and fans can finally move on to other topics.
"I don't think anyone here is expecting me to replace an Alex Pietrangelo. I think the world of him as a player,” Krug told reporters. “I don't know him personally, but I just think we're different people, different players. I don't think anyone can come in here and fill his shoes."
That’s why Armstrong made a good-faith effort to retain Pietrangelo through their protracted negotiations. According to various reports, he was willing to commit $64 million to him over eight years.
Armstrong told reporters Friday night that he made some concessions on the contract structure, including a partial no-movement clause, which he has not offered to other players.
But that wasn’t enough to keep the captain in place. Armstrong knew all along there was a strong possibility that Alex would leave and he was prepared to move on.
That’s why he traded for Justin Faulk before last season, adding the right-shooting defenseman as an upgrade over Joel Edmundson, and that’s why he was ready to go shopping as soon as the free-agent marketplace opened Friday.
Here are some thoughts on the turn of events:
- The economic damage caused by the pandemic put a chill on the marketplace. So Armstrong was able to get Krug on the sort of cap hit, $6.5 million, which fits snugly into his payroll structure. He didn’t have to give him a full no-movement clause either.
- This signing reminded current Blues and the rest of the league that the Blues are not changing their business model. Armstrong prefers to have a lot of good players than paying a few great ones a ton of money.
- Krug, 29, is a bit younger than Pietrangelo. His age and the seven-year terms – instead of the eight years Pietrangelo could gained from the Blues – creates less risk of costly age-related regression.
- Krug is an excellent power-play quarterback. His offensive creativity should give this team a spark. But the Blues will miss Pietrangelo’s size and reliability in the defensive zone. His exit, on the heels of Jay Bouwmeester’s demise, will create challenges for the coaching staff as the revamped unit tries to coalesce.
- A safer play for Armstrong would have been to allow Faulk, Vince Dunn and Colton Parayko shoulder more power-play responsibility while exploiting the depressed market to get a right-priced defensive defenseman. But Armstrong has never been afraid to make bold moves.
- Armstrong’s next challenge is to sign Dunn, a restricted free agent. Will another team come after Dunn with an offer sheet that Armstrong would struggle to match? Perhaps, but Armstrong has been prepared to create more flexibility as needed.
- If he stands pat with the current defensive corps, the Blues would likely protect Krug, Parayko and Dunn from the expansion draft and expose Faulk and his contract. In the meantime, the arrival of Krug should take pressure off Faulk while he tries to regain his game.
- In the current scenario, top prospect Scott Perunovich would get time to adapt to the pro game next season. Like Krug, he is an undersized puck-mover who can fit nicely into the new NHL. Could the Blues employ two small defenseman in the same unit? That is a good question for another day.
- It will be interesting to see how much money Pietrangelo ends up getting after passing on the reported $64 million from the Blues. His agency, Newport Sports, has gained some mind-blowing contracts for its top clients. But this market is different.
- The Toronto Maple Leafs also took a pass on Pietrangelo and settled for T.J. Brodie to fill their right-side void for a moderate four-year, $20 million contract. Our old friend Kevin Shattenkirk signed in Anaheim for a three-year deal with a cap hit of $3.9 million per season. Winger Taylor Hall is still looking – and he may be open to taking a shorter contract so he can re-enter the marketplace in better economic times.
- Pietrangelo will probably land with the Vegas Golden Knights, but that franchise has more salary cap space to clear to make that happen. And that team already has a strong No. 1 defenseman in Shea Theodore, so the team’s willingness to move multiple pieces to add Pietrangelo for the back side of his career is a bit puzzling.
