Gordon on the NHL: (Bill) Armstrong is busiest GM during draft week

The Arizona Coyotes entered NHL Draft day lacking the quality and quantity of picks needed to start retooling the franchise.

New general manager Bill Armstrong, the former Blues scouting czar, is aiming to fix that. While he can’t work the draft himself – per the conditions of his pre-draft exit from the Blues – he is trying to give his staff more selections.

As it stood Tuesday morning, the Coyotes lacked first-, second- and third-round picks in this draft. Their initial pick was scheduled for No. 111 overall.

"There's options. It's just do you want to go there and what's available," Armstrong told reporters Monday. "You just don't want to go through a whole year where you don't have any picks."

So he is shopping cornerstone defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson as well as the rights to looming unrestricted free agent Taylor Hall, a high-scoring winger the Coyotes can’t afford to retain.

Armstrong is the busiest man in the business this week. Earlier he put winger Michael Grabner on buyout waivers. More changes will come as he tries to clean up the mess left by predecessor John Chayka.

He expects to make trades this week.