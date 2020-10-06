Gordon on the NHL: (Bill) Armstrong is busiest GM during draft week

The Arizona Coyotes entered NHL Draft day lacking the quality and quantity of picks needed to start retooling the franchise.
New general manager Bill Armstrong, the former Blues scouting czar, is aiming to fix that. While he can’t work the draft himself – per the conditions of his pre-draft exit from the Blues – he is trying to give his staff more selections.
As it stood Tuesday morning, the Coyotes lacked first-, second- and third-round picks in this draft. Their initial pick was scheduled for No. 111 overall.
"There's options. It's just do you want to go there and what's available," Armstrong told reporters Monday. "You just don't want to go through a whole year where you don't have any picks."
So he is shopping cornerstone defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson as well as the rights to looming unrestricted free agent Taylor Hall, a high-scoring winger the Coyotes can’t afford to retain.
Armstrong is the busiest man in the business this week. Earlier he put winger Michael Grabner on buyout waivers. More changes will come as he tries to clean up the mess left by predecessor John Chayka.
He expects to make trades this week.
"It can all of a sudden come on you, whether it be the day of the draft or the day before the draft," Armstrong said. "There's a lot of talk, but at this point in time, the draft's coming up and free agency, so there will be a little more movement, and we'll move forward."
The Hall rental cost the Coyotes a first-round pick in this draft. He did not pan out, just as winger Phil Kessel has not panned out since arriving from the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Coyotes should be able to fetch something for Hall’s negotiating rights, since he is the top forward heading into unrestricted free agency. There will be at least one GM looking to make a preemptive move on Hall.
Armstrong appears highly supportive of coach Rick Tocchet, a Craig Berube acolyte, but he needs to get him players that fit his system.
Over the long haul, he hopes to replicate the success the Blues enjoyed while finding talent in later draft rounds.
"That's one thing that you want to pride your staff in, that no matter where you pick in the draft, you find players," Armstrong said. "That's something we did in St. Louis, we were able to find players almost in every round that had an impact on our team."
AROUND THE RINKS
New Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams calmed the nerves of Upstate New York hockey fans by reiterating that cornerstone center Jack Eichel is not on the trade block. Eichel has expressed frustration with his franchise’s steady failure and now the Sabres are in the midst of financial belt tightening.
As expected, the San Jose Sharks acquired goaltender Devan Dubnyk from the Minnesota Wild to back up Martin Jones. The Wild retained half of Dubnyk’s $4.33 million salary and also upgraded from a seventh-round 2022 pick to a fifth-rounder that year.
Also, the Wild sent winger Ryan Donato to the Sharks for a third-round pick in 2021. Wild GM Bill Guerin is cleaning house as he heads into Year 2 of his regime.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are trying to get former 72-point scorer Tyler Johnson to waive his no-trade protection for facilitate a trade. The Bolts need to clear cap space and Johnson carries a $5 million cap hit.
Once again the Columbus Blue Jackets are in tough bargaining with winger Josh Anderson, who would be an attractive trade target if GM Jarmo Kekalainen shops him. If Anderson ever gets back to full strength, he can provide scoring and toughness.
Experts mocked Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford when he signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a five-year, $16.25 million contract. Johnson’s play deteriorated badly in Columbus before Rutherford inexplicably overpaid him. And sure enough, Rutherford had to buy out the last three years of that contract to make sure Johnson never got on the ice for his team again.
Defenseman Matt Niskanen, 33, opted to retire from the Philadelphia Flyers. That gave the team another $5.75 million in cap space. That also reduced their incentive to trade defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere – although the Ghost is a classic example of a player needing a fresh start elsewhere.
