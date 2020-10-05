Gordon on the NHL: Draft week could trigger trading frenzy

The NHL Draft becomes a trademart as rebuilding teams acquire draft picks to stockpile prospects and other contenders spend them for veteran help.

With teams wrestling with the flat NHL salary cap ahead of free agency, some general managers feel extra urgency to reset their roster.

Among the Blues, forwards Jaden Schwartz (a year away from unrestricted free agency), Tyler Bozak ($5 million cap hit) and Vince Dunn (restricted free agent, due a nice raise) are the subject of notable trade speculation while potential UFA Alex Pietrangelo remains in limbo.

The sexiest idea media types have proposed calls for the New York Rangers to send the first overall pick in the draft to Buffalo for Sabres star Jack Eichel. With the Sabres facing economic retrenchment, that concept is not totally far-fetched.

But the Rangers would seem better served to draft potential cornerstone forward Alexis Lafreniere, re-sign all of their restricted free agents and continue building their juggernaut from within.

Here are 10 other prominent players who could move on from other teams: