Gordon on the NHL: Draft week could trigger trading frenzy

The NHL Draft becomes a trademart as rebuilding teams acquire draft picks to stockpile prospects and other contenders spend them for veteran help.
With teams wrestling with the flat NHL salary cap ahead of free agency, some general managers feel extra urgency to reset their roster.
Among the Blues, forwards Jaden Schwartz (a year away from unrestricted free agency), Tyler Bozak ($5 million cap hit) and Vince Dunn (restricted free agent, due a nice raise) are the subject of notable trade speculation while potential UFA Alex Pietrangelo remains in limbo.
The sexiest idea media types have proposed calls for the New York Rangers to send the first overall pick in the draft to Buffalo for Sabres star Jack Eichel. With the Sabres facing economic retrenchment, that concept is not totally far-fetched.
But the Rangers would seem better served to draft potential cornerstone forward Alexis Lafreniere, re-sign all of their restricted free agents and continue building their juggernaut from within.
Here are 10 other prominent players who could move on from other teams:
Oliver Ekman-Larsson, D, Coyotes: He has seven years left on a contract that carries an $8.25 million cap hit. At 29, he still has some mileage left – but his offensive production has declined in recent years. He doesn’t seem like a great fit for coach Rick Tocchet’s system and he may be ready to waive his no-trade protection to get a fresh start elsewhere. New Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong, the Blues’ former scouting czar, is looking to add prospects and draft picks to retool this financially challenged franchise. The Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks are interested in OEL, but can they meet Armstrong’s price?
Patrik Laine, W, Jets: Laine is one of the NHL’s most dynamic young goal scorers. It’s rare that such a talent hits the trade market, but he could very well move on in a blockbuster swap. Laine hasn’t earned the heavy top-line usage he craves in Winnipeg. Right now it doesn’t seem like either side is interested in striking an eight-year deal to lock him in, so it may be time to trade him. The Jets need at least one Top 4 defenseman and a No. 2 center to balance their roster, so stay tuned.
Matt Murray, GT, Penguins: Since netminder Tristan Jarry got a three-year, $10.5 million deal in Pittsburgh, Murray became the odd man out. He is a restricted free agent coming off of a three-year, $11.25 million contract and he is due to get bigger money. Penguins GM Jim Rutherford will surely find a taker for Murray, but he might not get the return he wants given the glut of goaltenders on the free-agent market.
Marc-Andre Fleury, GT, Golden Knights: He really wants to stay in Las Vegas. But the Golden Knights announced their five-year contract with Robin Lehner and the franchise seems ready to go big-game hunting (Pietrangelo? Torey Krug?) in free agency. Fleury is the backup now and he carries a $7 million salary cap hit for two more seasons. If the Golden Knights eat some of that salary they will likely find a taker for him.
Matt Dumba, D, Wild: GM Bill Guerin is looking to make big changes heading into Year 2 of his regime. Dumba is his most valuable trade chip, since he’s a prime-age defender capable of taking a lead role elsewhere. His $6 million cap hit for the next three seasons is manageable. But it will a take big offer to pry Dumba away from the Wild even though the team has defensemen Jonas Brodin, Ryan Suter and Jared Spurgeon all locked into longer-term deals.
Jake DeBrusk, W, Bruins: Boston has an aging roster, so it wouldn’t make a lot of sense to move a potential member of the long-term core group. But despite scoring 62 goals in his first three NHL seasons, DeBrusk has failed to gain that standing with the franchise. He didn’t make a case for himself during bubble hockey. Now that he is due bigger money as a restricted free agent and the Bruins may want to put their resources elsewhere.
Jake Virtanen, W, Canucks: He falls into the DeBrusk category. He’ was supposed to be part of the franchise’s long-term nucleus but he hasn’t earned that standing. After being drafted sixth overall in 2014, he failed to earn regular scoring line work. He scored a career-high 18 goals this season, then produced just three points in 16 playoff games. Virtanen is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights and the Canucks may want to spend the money on somebody else.
Yanni Gourde, W, Lightning: Tampa Bay will suffer multiple cap casualties from their Stanley Cup-winning team. There is just no way around that. Gourde is a solid Top 9 winger, but his $5.17 million cap hit until 2025 is a bit stiff.
Tyler Johnson, W-C, Lightning: Similarly, here is a solid third-line forward whose cap hit ($5 million) exceeds his value. Johnson once had a 72-point season for the Bolts, but at age 30 he is more of a 40- to 50-point player.
Devan Dubnyk, GT, Wild: He suffered serious regression in Minnesota, due in part to off-ice issues. That he is on the trade block is understandable. What doesn’t make sense is the San Jose Sharks showing interest in him. That team needs high-caliber, low-cost protection for the slumping Martin Jones and Dubnyk (with his $4.33 million cap hit) offers neither.
AROUND THE RINKS
The Philadelphia Flyers like the relationship that former Blues goaltender Brian Elliott fostered with rising star Carter Hart. So Elliott will get another year as Hart’s backup, grabbing a good seat in the NHL’s game of netminder musical chairs becomes increasingly frantic.
Elsewhere on the goalie front, long-time Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist took to Twitter to announce his desire to keep playing. He is looking to land with a contender as a free agent.
The Chicago Blackhawks did some salary cap management by dealing defenseman Olli Maatta to the Los Angeles Kings for fringe forward prospect Brad Morrison. Maatta carries a $3.33 million cap hit for the next two seasons.
Bill Armstrong is busying cutting payroll in Arizona. He put speedy winger Michael Grabner, 32, on waivers for the purpose of buying out his final contract year of $3.77 million. Grabner scored 11 goals in 55 regular season and playoff games this season. He is a skate-and-shoot winger who has scored 20 or more goals four times in his career while ranking among the league’s top penalty-killing counter-attackers.
