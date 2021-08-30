Gordon on the NHL: Hurricanes' revenge move could impact Tarasenko bidding

The Carolina Hurricanes have salary cap space to play with, so that was one of the teams to monitor as the Vladimir Tarasenko Saga dragged on.

With each passing week we wondered if there were any teams capable of making a play on No. 91, much less one of the teams he wants to play for.

Then the Hurricanes startled the NHL by offering Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi, a restricted free agent, an absurd one-year, $6.1 million offer sheet.

Mind you, Kotkaniemi has produced just 62 points in 171 games for the Habs. As the third overall pick in the 2018 – selected right before Ottawa took Our Town’s Brady Tkachuk -- he has been a major disappointment in Montreal to this point.

Mind you, the Hurricanes don’t need Kotkaniemi, especially at that price. They already have Sebastian Aho, Vincent Trocheck and Jordan Staal down the middle on their top lines.

Aho is a rising star the league, Trocheck just delivered his best all-round season and the veteran Staal also enjoyed a renaissance campaign.

So why did the Hurricanes do this?