Gordon on the NHL: Hurricanes' revenge move could impact Tarasenko bidding

The Carolina Hurricanes have salary cap space to play with, so that was one of the teams to monitor as the Vladimir Tarasenko Saga dragged on.
With each passing week we wondered if there were any teams capable of making a play on No. 91, much less one of the teams he wants to play for.
Then the Hurricanes startled the NHL by offering Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi, a restricted free agent, an absurd one-year, $6.1 million offer sheet.
Mind you, Kotkaniemi has produced just 62 points in 171 games for the Habs. As the third overall pick in the 2018 – selected right before Ottawa took Our Town’s Brady Tkachuk -- he has been a major disappointment in Montreal to this point.
Mind you, the Hurricanes don’t need Kotkaniemi, especially at that price. They already have Sebastian Aho, Vincent Trocheck and Jordan Staal down the middle on their top lines.
Aho is a rising star the league, Trocheck just delivered his best all-round season and the veteran Staal also enjoyed a renaissance campaign.
So why did the Hurricanes do this?
This was payback for the five-year, $42.27 million offer sheet Montreal gave Aho two years ago. The Canadiens believed Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon was strapped for cash, so that offer included a ridiculous $21 million bonus to be paid in the first calendar year.
The Hurricanes matched that offer and locked Aho into what became a team-friendly deal. But Dundon and Carolina GM Don Waddell were furious and they waited for their shot to get even.
Since the Canadiens lost center Philip Danault to free agency, Kotkaniemi figured to be the next man up behind top center Nick Suzuki and perhaps Jonathan Drouin, who could over from the wing.
But Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin had been openly skeptical about Kotkaniemi’s ability to graduate into a bigger role this year. Despite that, the Hurricanes decided to strike.
Their $6.1 million offer included a $20 bonus, a clear shot across the Montreal bow. You see, Aho wears No. 20.
Also, Waddell’s quote in the team’s news release announcing the signing mimicked Bergevin’s words on the Aho signing.
Bergevin is in his one-week window to decide whether to match the offer or let Kotkaniemi go and accept first- and third-round picks as compensation.
Matching the offer would create a salary cap squeeze for Montreal, one they could survive when defenseman Shea Weber goes on long-term injured reserve for the year. The Canadiens could dump another salary from the fringe of the payroll to create breathing room.
But keeping Kotkaniemi would also force the Canadiens to make him a $6.1 million qualifying offer for next season. That could have a ripple effect on future contract talks with other Montreal players.
So many pundits are urging Bergevin to let go of Kotkaniemi, take the draft picks and find a depth center someplace else.
A veteran like, say, unrestricted Blues free agent Tyler Bozak could plug the hole for a year and buy the Canadiens time to make long-term adjustments in their Post-Kotkaniemi Era.
We’re not sure Bozak would make that move, given family considerations, but he’s the sort of option Bergevin should ponder.
Or maybe, as Sportsnet suggests, Bergevin could take the picks from Carolina and flip them to the tanking Arizona Coyotes for solid two-way center Christian Dvorak.
In that case, the Hurricanes will end up with a useful but vastly overpaid depth player with untapped potential. That team can afford the bad contract after losing defenseman Doug Hamilton to free agency and taking a low-cost flyer on Tony DeAngelo to replace his power-play shifts.
But . . . the Hurricanes would also lose the flexibility to pursue a trade for Tarasenko or make in-season adjustments. Teams with cap flexibility can come across tremendous bargains.
And are they prepared to pay Kotkaniemi big dollars moving forward? Failing to qualify him would turn his acquisition into a pricey one-year revenge rental.
While the Canadiens aren’t eager to admit they make a mistake drafting Kotkaniemi in the first place, matching the offer sheet would effectively be doubling down on that selection.