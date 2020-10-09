Gordon on the NHL: Many defensemen in play as marketplace opens

Even if captain Alex Pietangelo reverses course and stays put with the Blues, there will be good shopping in the NHL defenseman market starting Friday.

Power-play quarterback Torey Krug is on his way out of Boston, perhaps heading to the Detroit Red Wings and returning to his native Michigan. Tyson Barrie and former Blue Kevin Shattenkirk are two more attractive puck-moving options.

Barrie was something of a disappointment with the Toronto Maple Leafs this season, but he is a well-established offensive defenseman. The same goes for Shattenkirk, who rebuilt his value with a strong all-around performance while winning the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

New Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong ended the suspense surrounding Taylor Hall, conceding that Hall is headed to market as the top unrestricted free agent forward.

Among the more interesting Hall rumors had him going to the Colorado Avalanche on a short-term deal looking to bid for a Stanley Cup and build more market value while waiting for the salary cap to rise again.

The retooling Nashville Predators also figure to be in the Hall bidding.