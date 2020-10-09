Gordon on the NHL: Many defensemen in play as marketplace opens

Even if captain Alex Pietangelo reverses course and stays put with the Blues, there will be good shopping in the NHL defenseman market starting Friday.
Power-play quarterback Torey Krug is on his way out of Boston, perhaps heading to the Detroit Red Wings and returning to his native Michigan. Tyson Barrie and former Blue Kevin Shattenkirk are two more attractive puck-moving options.
Barrie was something of a disappointment with the Toronto Maple Leafs this season, but he is a well-established offensive defenseman. The same goes for Shattenkirk, who rebuilt his value with a strong all-around performance while winning the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
New Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong ended the suspense surrounding Taylor Hall, conceding that Hall is headed to market as the top unrestricted free agent forward.
Among the more interesting Hall rumors had him going to the Colorado Avalanche on a short-term deal looking to bid for a Stanley Cup and build more market value while waiting for the salary cap to rise again.
The retooling Nashville Predators also figure to be in the Hall bidding.
The other top wingers on the market include Mike Hoffman and Evgenii Dadonov of the Florida Panthers and Tyler Toffoli, who excelled for the Vancouver Canucks after coming over from the Los Angeles Kings in a trade.
The goaltending market will be especially nuts.
The Chicago Blackhawks bid farewell to franchise mainstay Corey Crawford Thursday and Dallas Stars failed to strike a deal with playoff hero Anton Khudobin, so those players jumped into the deep talent pool at that position.
Henrik Lundqvist appeared to be ready to sign with the Washington Capitals Friday after getting his buyout from the New York Rangers.
The Vancouver Canucks went to the wire trying to keep Jacob Markstrom out of free agency. Markstrom is represented by the Newport Sports, which also represents Pietrangelo.
There are a lot of similarities in the two scenarios, since neither player is eager to leave his team but both have significant leverage with suitors lining up.
Ahead of the marketplace opening, the Blues traded Jake Allen to Montreal, the San Jose Sharks took Devan Dubnyk (and some of his cap dollars) from the Minnesota Wild and the Ottawa Senators acquired Matt Murray from the Pittsburgh Penguins.
But look at the list of available goaltenders beyond Crawford, Khudobin and Lundqvist: Braden Holtby, Cam Talbot, Thomas Greiss, Mike Smith, Craig Anderson, Ryan Miller, Jimmy Howard and Cory Schneider.
The New Jersey Devils bought out the last two contract years of Schneider, who carried a $6 million cap hit. He’s 34 and he has struggled since recovering from hip surgery, so he may be forced into retirement.
Here are some goaltenders that could be traded: Marc-Andre Fleury (Vegas Golden Knights), Darcy Kuemper (Arizona Coyotes), Frederik Andersen (Toronto Maple Leafs) and either of the Columbus Blue Jackets goaltenders, Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins.
A number of younger position players did not receive qualifying offers as restricted free agents. That list includes winger Anthony Duclair, who represented the Ottawa Senators at the NHL All-Star weekend, and former 30-goal scorer Andreas Athanisiou.
The Edmonton Oilers spent a pair of second-round picks to get Athanisiou from the Detroit Red Wings. He quickly played his way to a secondary role in Edmonton and GM Ken Holland decided not to compound his error by committing more cap space to him.
Playmaking center Alex Wennberg will draw quite a bit of interest after getting his buyout from the Blue Jackets. With the Golden Knights looking to dump salaries, the Winnipeg Jets might welcome a reunion with former Blue Paul Stastny, who would fill their No. 2 center void.
The Golden Knights are also trying to move defensemen Alec Martinez and Nate Schmidt. If the Blues lose Pietrangelo, GM Doug Armstrong might see some appealing trade targets if he wants to add another veteran and/or upgrade over Carl Gunnarsson.
We saw an example of that when the New Jersey Devils spent just a fifth-round pick to acquire defenseman Ryan Murray from Columbus Thursday. Normally defensemen are at a premium in teh trade market, but the flat salary cap changed all of that.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!