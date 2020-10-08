Gordon on the NHL: Predators shake up roster after playoff flop

The Nashville Predators are undergoing major roster changes after falling flat this past season.
General manager David Poile swallowed hard and bought out center Kyle Turris, who had four years and $24 million left on his contract. That will force the Predators to carry $2 million in dead cap money for the next eight years. Ouch!
Poile also shipped solid No. 3 center Nick Bonino and two decent draft picks – No. 37 and No. 70 – to the Minnesota Wild for Our Town’s Luke Kunin and the No. 101 pick.
Bonino, who carries a $4.1 million cap hit, scored 18 goals last season. By subtracting him and buying out Turris and spare defenseman Steven Santini, Poile gained the cap space needed to make a big addition via a trade or free agency.
Might that addition be unrestricted free agent winger Taylor Hall? Adding Hall after subtracting the sluggish Turris would be a cause for celebration in Smashville.
And don’t overlook Kunin’s upside. He was the 15th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft and he has progressed nicely as a pro. Kunin scored 15 goals and added 16 assists in 63 games for the Wild.
"He plays in all situations, plays center, he plays the wing, he plays what I would call a very hard game, a lot of energy and he's got a lot of bite to him," Poile said. "Power play, penalty killing, I think he's just a good all-around player that is going to get better and better. Knowing from his past and following him as a younger player, he's got lots of leadership capabilities. He's always been an assistant captain or a captain along the way, so I think we've traded a good player in Nick Bonino, but I think we've got a real up-and-coming player."
This deal makes the Wild better in the near term, especially after GM Bill Guerin’s head-scratching trade that sent center Eric Staal to the Buffalo Sabres for forward Marcus Johansson. The Wild also sent veteran center Mikko Koivu packing and Bonino could slide into his spot.
Marco Rossi, the ninth overall pick in this draft, could step right into Kunin’s slot. This Bonino trade also allowed the Wild to add two more good prospects to their long-range depth chart.
These moves helps the Central Division maintain its impressive competitive depth.
GOALTENDER SHUFFLE CONTINUES
The Penguins broke up their goaltending tandem by sending Matt Murray to the Ottawa Senators for a second-round pick and forward prospect Jonathan Gruden. Murray is a restricted free agent heading toward a big payday after coming off of a three-year, $11.5 million contract, so this swap was somewhat cap-related.
Murray should make the Senators more competitive, so Our Town's Brady Tkachuk will be happy about that. Murray is coming off of a down season, but he has a .914 save percentage and a 2.67 GAA in 199 career games. With his unrestricted free agency just one year away, Murray can make big contract demands for a multi-year deal and the Senators will have to pay up.
Tristan Jarry is the No. 1 Penguins goaltender for now – but look for general manager Jim Rutherford to add a veteran netminder. Fans will clamor for the return of Marc-Andre Fleury – and that’s not far-fetched. The Vegas Golden Knights are seeking a taker for Fleury and at least some of his $7 million salary cap hit.
Elsewhere on the netminder front, Henry Lundqvist looks like a great first the Washington Capitals after getting his buyout from the New York Rangers. He would pair up with young Ilya Samsonov after Braden Holtby departs as a free agent.
AROUND THE RINKS
The Rangers made a huge mistake drafting Lias Andersson seventh overall in the 2017 draft. Andersson has been a washout in both the NHL and AHL, so the Rangers sent him to the Los Angeles Kings for the 60th overall pick.
Speaking of draft flops, the Edmonton Oilers failed to find a taker for Jesse “The Body” Puljujarvi, the fourth overall pick in 2016. Puljujarvi scored just 17 goals in his first 139 NHL games, but he regrouped last season with 53 points in 56 games with Karpat in Finland's Liiga last season. So the Oilers will bring him back with a two-year contract.
The cap-strapped Vancouver Canucks could not re-sign winger Tyler Toffoli and keep him from heading into unrestricted free agency. That team turned defenseman Troy Stecher loose by refusing to give him a qualifying offer for his restricted free agency. Stecher, who had 17 points and a plus-10 rating this season, should have multiple bidders.
Might they have enough cap room to trade for Oliver Ekman-Larsson? The Arizona Coyotes are talking about OEL with both the Canucks and Boston Bruins, the two teams he would be willing to move to. He has set a Friday deadline to make a trade.
The Canucks have not been able to strike a deal with goaltender Jacob Markstrom, a looming unrestricted free agent. Sportsnet insider Eliotte Friedman wonders if the Edmonton Oilers are ready to make him a big play for him.
The Columbus Blue Jackets gave newly acquired No. 2 center Max Domi to a two-year bridge deal with $10.6 million, giving him a chance to rebuild value after his down season for the Montreal Canadiens. Domi sounds excited to play for taskmaster coach John Tortorella, who will push Max improve his checking down low in the defensive zone.
The cost-conscious Buffalo Sabres refused to give winger Dominik Kahun a qualifying offer. The team hopes to negotiate a deal with him after removing his arbitration hammer – but Kahun will get to test the market.
