Gordon on the NHL: Predators shake up roster after playoff flop

The Nashville Predators are undergoing major roster changes after falling flat this past season.

General manager David Poile swallowed hard and bought out center Kyle Turris, who had four years and $24 million left on his contract. That will force the Predators to carry $2 million in dead cap money for the next eight years. Ouch!

Poile also shipped solid No. 3 center Nick Bonino and two decent draft picks – No. 37 and No. 70 – to the Minnesota Wild for Our Town’s Luke Kunin and the No. 101 pick.

Bonino, who carries a $4.1 million cap hit, scored 18 goals last season. By subtracting him and buying out Turris and spare defenseman Steven Santini, Poile gained the cap space needed to make a big addition via a trade or free agency.

Might that addition be unrestricted free agent winger Taylor Hall? Adding Hall after subtracting the sluggish Turris would be a cause for celebration in Smashville.

And don’t overlook Kunin’s upside. He was the 15th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft and he has progressed nicely as a pro. Kunin scored 15 goals and added 16 assists in 63 games for the Wild.